Kimani Vidal and Tre’ Harris finding ways to fulfill Chargers’ needs

Kimani Vidal waited in the shadows of a tailback logjam.

The one-two punch of Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton blocked a route to consistent playing time. However, after Harris and Hampton were placed on injured reserve, questions arose about who would lead the Chargers’ running game behind its deteriorating offensive line.

Vidal, the second-year running back who played sporadically last season, didn’t make the 53-man roster to begin the season. The Troy University alumnus finally earned his opportunity to start for the first time last Sunday against Miami.

“I was most excited about him as next man up,” coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters last week. “[It’s] not another game to him. It’s the game.”

And Vidal flourished. He rushed for 124 yards on 18 carries and also tallied a receiving touchdown. Among running backs in Week 6 with 10 or more carries, Vidal ranked fourth in yards per carry (6.9 yards) and third in yards before contact. With 72 of his rushing yards against the Dolphins coming before impact, the 5-foot-8 tailback had four carries for 10 yards or more.

“It felt good,” Vidal said, “to get in the flow of the game and really provide for the team.”

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that Vidal has continued to grow and develop despite uncertainty about when the next opportunity would arise.

Quarterback Justin Herbert complimented Vidal — who is sharing reps with Hassan Haskins until Hampton returns — and the under-the-radar traits he’s shown, such as improved pass protection.

“You can never have enough of those guys on your team,” Herbert said. “You lose a couple backs, and you feel like you can put Kimani out there and he can go make a play.”

Vidal wasn’t the only younger player on the roster making an impression. Rookie wide receiver Tre’ Harris has done the little things, such as run blocking — even stuffing Miami defensive end Bradley Chubb last week — to turn into a must-watch player for Roman.

“Tre’ Harris kind of reminds me of a quote somebody told me a long time ago,” Roman said, adding that Harris reminds him of former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

“The same man could never jump into the same river. Tre’ Harris is the same guy every day.”

Chargers wide receiver Tre’ Harris avoids Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas during the second half of the Chargers’ 29-27 win on Oct. 12. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Harbaugh said Harris had key blocks on nine rushing plays against Miami. Roman noted his ability to get yards after catch — he has averaged 4.9 yards after receptions. The Chargers’ second-round selection had four catches for 27 yards against the Dolphins.

“Just being consistent, being the guy we can count on — run game, pass game,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said when asked about Harris. “He comes in … being able to do the tough things — the dirty work.”

For Harris, the adjustment to the NFL hasn’t been easy, testing his motivation, he said.

Lining up next to Allen, Quentin Johnston and McConkey has caused the wideout, Roman said, to create his own niche. It’s all about finding ways to get on the field, Harris said — something he’s accomplished in each of the first six games.

“I gotta find my own way to get on the field and block,” Harris said. “And that’s what I’m going to do. That’s how I’m taking my approach.”