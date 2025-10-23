Chargers vs. Vikings: How to watch, start time and prediction

What happened to the Chargers who started the season with three consecutive wins over AFC West foes?

Injuries along the offensive line and in the backfield account for some of the troubles — three losses in four games — but now the defense is breaking down too, especially against the run.

Sam Farmer breaks down what went wrong for the Chargers in their 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Enter the Vikings, who have alternated wins and losses all season and are coming off a six-point loss to Philadelphia.

The last time these teams met was two years ago in Minnesota, where the Chargers held on to win 28-24.

How the Vikings can win: Protect the football; Carson Wentz is coming off a couple of head-scratcher interceptions against Philadelphia, terrible throws. Even though they don’t have a top-tier running back, try to establish something of a ground game against a defense that has done a poor job of stopping the run the past two weeks.

How the Chargers can win: The offensive line is getting healthier with Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III returning to the practice field and questionable for the game, so give Justin Herbert better protection and more time. Get Kimani Vidal the ball in space. Not much of a running game for the Vikings, but a premier receiver in Justin Jefferson and solid threats in Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.