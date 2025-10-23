Chargers vs. Vikings: How to watch, start time and prediction

Sam Farmer breaks down what went wrong for the Chargers in their 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Enter the Vikings, who have alternated wins and losses all season and are coming off a six-point loss to Philadelphia.
The last time these teams met was two years ago in Minnesota, where the Chargers held on to win 28-24.
How the Vikings can win: Protect the football; Carson Wentz is coming off a couple of head-scratcher interceptions against Philadelphia, terrible throws. Even though they don’t have a top-tier running back, try to establish something of a ground game against a defense that has done a poor job of stopping the run the past two weeks.
Advertisement
How the Chargers can win: The offensive line is getting healthier with Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III returning to the practice field and questionable for the game, so give Justin Herbert better protection and more time. Get Kimani Vidal the ball in space. Not much of a running game for the Vikings, but a premier receiver in Justin Jefferson and solid threats in Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
2
Key injuries
Vikings: OT Christian Darrisaw (knee, questionable); FB C.J. Ham (hand, out); RB Aaron Jones (hamstring, questionable); RT Brian O’Neill (ankle, questionable); QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle, questionable); RB Zavier Scott (wrist, questionable); OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck, questionable).
Chargers: OT Joe Alt (ankle, questionable); DT Jamaree Caldwell (illness, questionable); OT Austin Deculus (ankle, questionable); LB Troy Dye (thumb, questionable); RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring, out); DB Elijah Molden (thumb, questionable); DL Otito Ogbonnia (elbow, injured reserve); OT Trey Pipkins III (knee, questionable); OL Jamaree Salyer (knee, questionable).
3
How to watch and listen to Vikings vs. Chargers
The Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings will play Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be available on Amazon Prime nationally and on Fox in the Los Angeles area. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM or 105.5 FM (Español).
4
Betting odds and lines for Vikings vs. Chargers
Advertisement
5
Who will win Vikings vs. Chargers?
Sam Farmer’s pick: Minnesota’s pass defense is vulnerable, and with the way Justin Herbert played in the second half Sunday, he should be able to take advantage of that. Plus, the offensive line is getting healthier. Wentz will have some good throws, then some that are wildly off target. Chargers bounce back on a short week. Chargers 21, Vikings 17
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.