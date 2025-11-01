Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, start time and prediction

Good teams win the games they should win — and the Chargers are out to prove they’re a good team.

They travel to Tennessee on Sunday to face rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, who has shown flashes of promise but isn’t yet where he wants to be in his career.

The Chargers are riding high after an Oct. 23 win over Minnesota that marked the return of outstanding left tackle Joe Alt. That makes a big difference both in the protection of Justin Herbert and paving the way for the running game.

Tennessee has one win, and that came a month ago to Arizona, and the Titans were rolled by the Rams in Week 2.

How the Chargers can win: Control the tempo with the run; the Titans just gave up 164 yards rushing in a loss to Indianapolis. Attack a depleted secondary; one starter is hurt and two more were traded, which should help open the passing lanes for Herbert. Limit the damage returner Chimere Dike does, as he’s capable of breaking a big one.

How the Titans can win: Create turnovers. This offense has struggled to move the ball and score points, so short fields will be critical for Tennessee. Do a better job of running with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to take the heat off Ward. Continue to get edge-rushing productivity from Dre’Mont Jones, who has recorded sacks in three consecutive games.