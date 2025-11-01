Advertisement
Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles during a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Good teams win the games they should win — and the Chargers are out to prove they’re a good team.

They travel to Tennessee on Sunday to face rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, who has shown flashes of promise but isn’t yet where he wants to be in his career.

The Chargers are riding high after an Oct. 23 win over Minnesota that marked the return of outstanding left tackle Joe Alt. That makes a big difference both in the protection of Justin Herbert and paving the way for the running game.

Tennessee has one win, and that came a month ago to Arizona, and the Titans were rolled by the Rams in Week 2.

How the Chargers can win: Control the tempo with the run; the Titans just gave up 164 yards rushing in a loss to Indianapolis. Attack a depleted secondary; one starter is hurt and two more were traded, which should help open the passing lanes for Herbert. Limit the damage returner Chimere Dike does, as he’s capable of breaking a big one.

How the Titans can win: Create turnovers. This offense has struggled to move the ball and score points, so short fields will be critical for Tennessee. Do a better job of running with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to take the heat off Ward. Continue to get edge-rushing productivity from Dre’Mont Jones, who has recorded sacks in three consecutive games.

Key injuries

Chargers: G Mekhi Becton (knee, questionable); TE Will Dissly (illness, questionable), LS Josh Harris (chest, questionable); RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring, out); S Tony Jefferson (hamstring, out); DB Deane Leonard (knee, questionable); CB Tarheeb Still (knee, out).

Titans: OLB Arden Key (quadricep, out); WR Bryce Oliver (knee, questionable); WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring, out); DT Jeffrey Simmons (hamstring, out); FS Xavier Woods (hamstring, out).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Titans

The Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings will play Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+ in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM or 105.5 FM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Titans
Who will win Chargers vs. Titans?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Titans are bad in the red zone, have a depleted secondary, won’t have Calvin Ridley or Jeffrey Simmons and are leaning on a bunch of rookies. The Chargers are rested and should be able to string together wins. Chargers 31, Titans 17
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

