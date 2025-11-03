Joe Alt to miss remainder of season in another huge blow to Chargers’ offensive line

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A bad situation on the Chargers offensive line just got worse, as the team announced Monday that standout left tackle Joe Alt will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Alt, who missed three games earlier in the season because of an ankle injury, re-injured the same ankle during Sunday’s victory at the Tennessee Titans when linebacker Jihad Ward was blocked into the back of his legs.

The Chargers offensive line has been in a constant state of flux since left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury at training camp, a mere 10-days after signing a record-breaking contract extension.

Alt, a first-round pick in 2024, moved from right tackle to left to fill that void, shouldering the responsibility of protecting the blind side of quarterback Justin Herbert.

But Alt went down in a Week 4 game at the New York Giants, and was sidelined for the next three weeks. He returned for a Thursday night victory over Minnesota, and his presence was felt both as a protector and run blocker.

In the second quarter at Tennessee, he had to be carted off the field. The Chargers also lost right tackle Bobby Hart in that game.