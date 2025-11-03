Advertisement
Chargers

Joe Alt to miss remainder of season in another huge blow to Chargers’ offensive line

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt is carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans.
Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt is carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury during a 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
(Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
A bad situation on the Chargers offensive line just got worse, as the team announced Monday that standout left tackle Joe Alt will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Alt, who missed three games earlier in the season because of an ankle injury, re-injured the same ankle during Sunday’s victory at the Tennessee Titans when linebacker Jihad Ward was blocked into the back of his legs.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) is carted off the field.

Chargers

Chargers defeat Titans, but Joe Alt’s ankle injury casts shadow over victory

Justin Herbert scores three touchdowns and passes for 250 yards but is sacked six times as another injury to Chargers’ offensive line proves costly.

The Chargers offensive line has been in a constant state of flux since left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury at training camp, a mere 10-days after signing a record-breaking contract extension.

Alt, a first-round pick in 2024, moved from right tackle to left to fill that void, shouldering the responsibility of protecting the blind side of quarterback Justin Herbert.

But Alt went down in a Week 4 game at the New York Giants, and was sidelined for the next three weeks. He returned for a Thursday night victory over Minnesota, and his presence was felt both as a protector and run blocker.

In the second quarter at Tennessee, he had to be carted off the field. The Chargers also lost right tackle Bobby Hart in that game.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

