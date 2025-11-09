Advertisement
Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, left, and linebacker Denzel Perryman celebrate during a win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, left, and linebacker Denzel Perryman celebrate during a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer
On one side, Justin Herbert. On the other, Aaron Rodgers. They’re two of the prettiest passers in NFL history, and they’ll be meeting Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Both the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off victories, with the Chargers winning in Tennessee, and the Steelers forcing six turnovers to hand the Indianapolis Colts just their second loss.

The Chargers lost left tackle Joe Alt to a season-ending ankle injury and once again have to reshuffle an offensive line that has been in a constant state of flux.

Rodgers has rediscovered his spark in Pittsburgh and consistently puts the football in the right places.

How the Chargers can win: Protect Herbert with quick-developing pass routes that allow him to get the ball out of his hands. Pittsburgh’s edge rush of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig can create havoc if Herbert holds the ball too long. Attack the corners. Joey Porter Jr. has been penalty-prone, and Darius Slay isn’t as fast as he once was. The Steelers often struggle covering tight ends, so Oronde Gadsden II could be in line for a big game.

How the Steelers can win: Generate pressure and turnovers. When the Steelers force mistakes, they win. Let Watt and Highsmith collapse the pocket and make Herbert uncomfortable behind a patchwork Chargers line. Keep Rodgers clean and balanced with an efficient mix of Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren runs to control tempo. Defensively, stay disciplined in coverage with Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger as the new safety tandem.

Key injuries

Chargers: OT Bobby Hart (knee/ankle, out); CB Tarheeb Still (knee, doubtful); WR Keandre Lambert-Smith (hamstring, questionable); CB Benjamin St-Juste (groin, questionable); DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin, questionable); DB Deane Leonard (knee, questionable); LS Josh Harris (chest, questionable).

Steelers: G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral, out); S Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps, out); LB Cole Holcomb (illness, out); WR Scotty Miller (finger, out); CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/knee, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Steelers

The Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play at 5:20 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown nationally on NBC and Universo and will be available for streaming on Peacock. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

4

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Steelers
Who will win Chargers vs. Steelers?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Steelers have a knack for creating turnovers in bunches, they can get after the passer (especially one playing behind a patchwork line), and they tend to play well on national TV. So picking the Chargers doesn’t make a lot of sense. Still, I’m going to lean into the nonsensical here and say that Herbert has a big game at home against a pair of vulnerable corners, and the Chargers win by a field goal. Chargers 27, Steelers 24
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

