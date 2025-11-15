Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
1

Different team. Different time. But it’s back to the scene of the crime for the Chargers, who three years ago succumbed to a 27-point comeback in a playoff loss at Jacksonville.

This season’s Jaguars got off to a 4-1 start but have lost three of their last four to slip back into the pack. They don’t have star rookie Travis Hunter, who underwent surgery this week and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team plays hard for first-year coach Liam Coen, who said he wants quarterback Trevor Lawrence to “cut it loose and let it rip” when he sees opportunities down the field.

Advertisement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: RJ Mickens #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers

Rookies R.J. Mickens and Nikko Reed proving to be game-changers for Chargers

Safety R.J. Mickens and cornerback Nikko Reed are proving to be impact players on a defense that has helped carry the Chargers to three straight wins.

After opening the season 3-0, the Chargers lost three of four, but are now riding another three-game winning streak. Justin Herbert has been outstanding at times, despite being the most-hit quarterback in the NFL.

The Chargers defense is coming off a gem of a performance in a win over Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers looked every bit of 41 years old, and at one point the Steelers were 0 for 9 on third down.

How the Chargers can win: As usual, protect Herbert behind a patchwork offensive line. Jacksonville has struggled to pressure quarterbacks, especially with Travon Walker at less than full strength and a beat-up secondary. Get the ball to Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden II, with some Keenan Allen mixed in. Don’t allow the Jaguars to control the game with the run.

How the Jaguars can win: Jacksonville can look like a playoff team when it wins at the line of scrimmage but tends to collapse when it gets pushed around. The Jaguars need to establish the run early and grind out some long drives because they do not get a lot of explosive plays. Get to Herbert quickly before he has a chance to attack that weakened secondary. Contain Herbert, too, because he can burn you with his feet.

2

Key injuries

Chargers: OT Bobby Hart (knee, questionable); WR Quentin Johnston (shin, questionable); FB/DL Scott Matlock (chest, questionable); DB Elijah Molden (knee, questionable); DB Tarheeb Still (knee, questionable).

Advertisement

Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter (knee, out); TE Hunter Long (hip, out); TE Brenton Strange (hip, out); CB Jourdan Lewis (neck, out); WR Brian Thomas (ankle, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Jaguars

The Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at 10 a.m. PST Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

4

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Jaguars
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Jaguars?

Sam Farmer’s pick: Both these teams fluctuate between looking very good and very vulnerable. The Chargers have found ways to win despite a slew of injuries along the offensive line. Watch for the Jaguars to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to Houston in which they were outscored 18-0 in the fourth quarter. Jaguars 27, Chargers 23
ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement