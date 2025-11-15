Rookies R.J. Mickens and Nikko Reed proving to be game-changers for Chargers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

R.J. Mickens feels as if the blueprint is right in front of him. Across the Chargers locker room, he sees No. 3 and immediately knows of the possibilities.

The rookie safety has played a leading role in sparking a Chargers defense that has helped lift the team to a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Before getting the chance to prove himself, Mickens learned from the secondary corps around him: Tony Jefferson, Elijah Molden, Donte Jackson — and No. 3, Derwin James Jr.

“[James has been] willing to pour into me and help me get to where he’s at and surpass him,” said Mickens, who secured his second-career interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “And he’s willing to help me. I’m really willing to go to him.”

Mickens isn’t the only Chargers rookie who has built a name for himself within the secondary, as injuries have led to opportunities for players lower on the depth chart. Nikko Reed, whom the Chargers signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, got his “feet wet” two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans before being thrust into action against Aaron Rodgers and Steelers.

Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed warms up before facing the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2. (Stew Milne / Associated Press)

During that game, Rodgers threw a pass that seemed destined to drop into the hands of wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Flying through the air, Reed stretched out his left arm toward Austin and recorded his first pass breakup, helping the Chargers hold a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 25-10 victory.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has guided the Chargers to an NFL-best 64.5 opponent passer rating, credits Reed’s development, in part, to defending against Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston in practice.

“When you get out there, and it’s DK Metcalf or Roman Wilson ... and it’s Aaron Rodgers, you’re ready for that because you’ve taken advantage of the opportunity and practice with the guys that we have,” Minter said of Reed, who played a career-high 40% of snaps against the Steelers.

Said Reed: “Knowing that you’re going against the best players every day at practice and once you get into the game, it’s easy — it’s way easier than practice. I feel like that’s the mentality.”

It’s a similar mindset that has helped Mickens hold opposing quarterbacks to an 8.3 passer rating on targeted receivers, the best mark in the NFL since Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mickens tries to keep things in perspective. The sixth-round pick recalled how he made a mistake on his first NFL play, taking a bad angle on a tackle attempt against the Miami Dolphins last month, resulting in a big gain. Still, he felt his interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings and Steelers also provided a learning experience.

His takeaway? Any NFL player can make a game-changing play, Mickens said.

James likes what he sees from his younger counterparts. Although Mickens and Reed are learning from watching James every day, the four-time Pro Bowler is also keeping a close eye on the rookies as the Chargers prepare for their playoff push.

“It’s being a sponge,” James said. “[Mickens and Reed] ask questions all day, every day. Man, they work. They work like they ain’t got nothing. Every day. And it’s showing.”