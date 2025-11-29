Advertisement
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the ball and looks downfield during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the ball and looks downfield during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16.
(Gary McCullough / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
It’s Raiders week.

Resist the urge to yawn.

What used to be an intense AFC West rivalry is now a bit muted with the Chargers limping into the fourth quarter of the season and the Raiders fumbling around in the dark, having lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Chargers, who began the season with three consecutive divisional victories, have a chance to pull off their first sweep of the season. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a humiliating loss at home by two touchdowns to Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming off their worst loss of the season — by 29 points to Jacksonville on the road.

Despite the Raiders’ record, the home team can’t get too comfortable.

“Raiders, it’s a rivalry,” Coach Jim Harbaugh said. “And we know they’re going to bring it.”

How the Raiders can win: Get in an offensive rhythm with interim play-caller Greg Olson, cleaning up the communication issues that were a problem in Chip Kelly’s system. Establish a ground game with Ashton Jeanty and mix in more Brock Bowers at tight end. Protect Geno Smith, who has been sacked 18 times in the past three games, including 10 times by Cleveland last week. Get after Justin Herbert, especially off the edges with Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson.

How the Chargers can win: As usual, protect Herbert behind a cobbled-together and constantly-changing offensive line and get some traction with the ground game. The Raiders can bring pressure off the edge, but their linebackers struggle in coverage and they are vulnerable at corner opposite Eric Stokes. The Chargers have the receivers to get open, particularly Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden II. The Raiders have some of the same offensive line problems as the Chargers. Smith could be in trouble.

Key injuries

Raiders — TE Michael Mayer (ankle) out; C/G Jordan Meredith (ankle), DT Adam Butler (illness), CB Darnay Holmes (illness), RB Zamir White (illness) questionable; WR Tre Tucker (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (ankle), DE Maxx Crosby (knee).

Chargers — RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) out; DL Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) questionable.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers (7-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) will play at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

Who will win Chargers vs. Raiders?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers needed a week off to heal up a bit and do some self-scouting. Now, they’re rested for their stretch run. Their offensive line will be tested, and the Raiders should get a bit of boost from changing offensive coordinators. Still, the Chargers have the better roster and should be able to pull away at home. Chargers 28, Raiders 17
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

