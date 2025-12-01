Justin Herbert considered day to day after undergoing hand surgery
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery Monday to stabilize a broken bone in his non-throwing hand and is considered day to day, the team announced.
Herbert’s status for the Chargers’ Dec. 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles remains in question. The team will evaluate Herbert’s recovery later this week before determining whether he will play.
Herbert sustained the fracture in his left hand on an open-field tackle by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn in the first quarter of the Chargers’ 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Chinn’s helmet appeared to make contact with Herbert’s hand.
Herbert left the game to be fitted for a protective glove in the locker room before returning. He finished the game with 151 yards on 15-of-20 passing, with two touchdowns and an interception.
After the game, Herbert told reporters he’s going into the week with the mindset that he will play against Philadelphia.
The injury comes at a perilous time for the Chargers (8-4) ahead of a daunting stretch of games against the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos.