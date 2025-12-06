Justin Herbert listed as questionable for Chargers vs. Eagles on Monday night
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
It’s still unclear if Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
Herbert, who underwent surgery on his fractured left (non-throwing) hand Monday after sustaining the break last week against Las Vegas, was listed as questionable against Philadelphia after being limited across three days of practice.
The Chargers quarterback was being handed the ball as he aligned under center during practice, with a cast and wrap over his left hand. Herbert appeared to comfortably catch the ball on shotgun snaps during throwing drills Saturday.
Matt Hasselbeck, Rich Gannon, Steve Young and Archie Manning discuss the pain Justin Herbert will accept while playing with a cast on one hand.
“I try not to,” Herbert said when asked earlier this week if the cast changes the way he plays. “I try to play the game the same way. ... As long as it’s stabilized and fixed, you know, the doctors feel comfortable with it, then I think you can just move on to just playing and just try not to focus on it too much.”
Coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t speculate Friday about whether Herbert would play, adding that Herbert had taken seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 reps but had not taken direct snaps under center.
“Optimistic,” Harbaugh said, however, when asked how he felt about Herbert playing against the Eagles.
Harbaugh could also be getting both of his running backs to help mix-and-match the operation alongside Kimani Vidal, who inserted himself into the team’s running attack after rookie Omarion Hampton sustained an ankle fracture.
Hampton, along with running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring), is questionable for Monday, and both were full participants in practice Saturday. Hampton shed the yellow non-contact jersey earlier this week — a sign of increased progress toward a return.
The rookie tailback from North Carolina rushed for 314 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns before fracturing his left ankle in Week 5.
Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) is questionable for Monday, and tight end Tucker Fisk (ankle) is out.