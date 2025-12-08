Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, start time and prediction

Can the Chargers beat Philadelphia with one hand tied behind their back?

It may come to that, as quarterback Justin Herbert is playing with one good hand, having suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand in a Week 13 victory over Las Vegas. Herbert underwent surgery Monday to address the issue and was limited in practice last week.

This game could mark the return of Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick last spring who is coming off injured reserve after recuperating from a left ankle fracture.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the same kind of dominating run game they got last season from Saquon Barkley, one that propelled them to a Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia has dropped two games in a row, losing to Dallas and Chicago.

How the Eagles can win: Relocate their running game with Barkley, which has been inconsistent all season behind an injury-riddled offensive line. With Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson all in various stages of recovery, clean up protection issues. Mix it up with the passing attack. Jalen Hurts has relied heavily on hitches while shying away from crossing patterns. Sustain some drives to give the defense a rest. Get the ball in the hands of DeVonta Smith, who has been especially productive.

How the Chargers can win: Put the clamps on Philadelphia’s running game, as other teams have done, and make the Eagles more one-dimensional. Force Hurts to win it with his arm. Turn in a strong performance from the offensive line, especially with Herbert nursing a broken left hand. Establish a ground game even if Herbert isn’t taking snaps from under center. Assemble some long drives that keep the Eagles defense on the field as long as possible. That unit had an 87-snap workload last week and was really fatigued.