Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, start time and prediction

Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Can the Chargers beat Philadelphia with one hand tied behind their back?

It may come to that, as quarterback Justin Herbert is playing with one good hand, having suffered a fracture to his non-throwing hand in a Week 13 victory over Las Vegas. Herbert underwent surgery Monday to address the issue and was limited in practice last week.

This game could mark the return of Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick last spring who is coming off injured reserve after recuperating from a left ankle fracture.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injures his left hand as he is tackled by a trio of Raiders defenders.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the same kind of dominating run game they got last season from Saquon Barkley, one that propelled them to a Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia has dropped two games in a row, losing to Dallas and Chicago.

How the Eagles can win: Relocate their running game with Barkley, which has been inconsistent all season behind an injury-riddled offensive line. With Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson all in various stages of recovery, clean up protection issues. Mix it up with the passing attack. Jalen Hurts has relied heavily on hitches while shying away from crossing patterns. Sustain some drives to give the defense a rest. Get the ball in the hands of DeVonta Smith, who has been especially productive.

How the Chargers can win: Put the clamps on Philadelphia’s running game, as other teams have done, and make the Eagles more one-dimensional. Force Hurts to win it with his arm. Turn in a strong performance from the offensive line, especially with Herbert nursing a broken left hand. Establish a ground game even if Herbert isn’t taking snaps from under center. Assemble some long drives that keep the Eagles defense on the field as long as possible. That unit had an 87-snap workload last week and was really fatigued.

Key injuries

Eagles: OT Lane Johnson (foot, out); DT Jalen Carter (shoulders, out); S Marcus Epps (shoulder, questionable); OT Myles Hinton (back, questionable).

Chargers: TE Tucker Fisk (ankle, out); QB Justin Herbert (hand, questionable); RB Omarion Hampton (ankle, questionable); DL Otito Ogbonnia (elbow, questionable); RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Eagles

The Chargers (8-4) and the Eagles (8-4) will play at 5:15 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown nationally on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Eagles
Who will win Chargers vs. Eagles?

These aren’t last season’s Eagles, but that defensive front can still create problems against a Chargers offensive line that’s under constant repair and reconstruction. Likewise, Saquon Barkley hasn’t been the same threat, but he can still break off some big runs. The game should be close — and maybe the Chargers can pull it off — but I’m going with Philadelphia’s winning DNA on this one.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Eagles 26, Chargers 23
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

