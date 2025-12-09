How the Chargers’ defense stymied Jalen Hurts and forced five Eagles turnovers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It was a play that encapsulated everything that went right — and wrong — for the Chargers on defense against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

On a third down in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass intended for A.J. Brown that was picked off by De’Shawn Hand. Will Shipley then punched the ball loose and Hurts recovered. Moments after that, Jamaree Caldwell forced another fumble before Troy Dye pounced on it to end a wild, three-turnover sequence.

“We made a little call, I had to drop back the coverage and I was just shocked the ball was coming my way,” Hand said after the first interception of his eight-year career. “So I had to go and secure the bag, but then I fumbled.”

“All the ball carriers, I understand them. That stuff is hard.”

Moments of jubilation ultimately outweighed periods of frustration for the Chargers’ defense, which picked off Hurts four times and forced five turnovers in a 22-19 overtime win. Hurts passed for 240 yards and the Eagles had 365 total yards, but turnovers proved too costly for the defending Super Bowl champions to overcome.

“What a team we have, they refuse to lose, just a great feeling of winning,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “The defense was incredible.”

The Chargers defense held the Eagles in check for most of the game, but things took a bleak turn when Saquon Barkley broke free on a 52-yard touchdown run off a fake tush-push to open the fourth quarter, putting Philadelphia ahead 16-13 for its first lead.

After the Chargers went three and out on their next possession, cornerback Cam Hart picked off Hurts, helping set up a drive that led to Dicker’s third field goal of the game. The Chargers defense then held the Eagles to a three and out and a field goal to make it a three-point game before Dicker kicked a 46-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

Following a 54-yard field goal by Dicker to put the Chargers ahead in overtime, the Eagles quickly marched to midfield. Facing fourth down and four, the Chargers were one more stop away from winning when a neutral-zone infraction on Odafe Oweh gave the Eagles a new set of downs.

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart forces Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to drop a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Chargers’ 22-19 overtime Monday night at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

With the Eagles in the red zone and threatening to score, the Chargers’ secondary came to the rescue a final time. Hart deflected a pass intended for Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson just outside the end zone, and safety Tony Jefferson caught the ball to end the game.

“Shout out [defensive coordinator Jesse] Minter, just calling the right call, that’s where it starts first,” Jefferson said. “Execution is after that.”

On a night when quarterback Justin Herbert was nursing a surgically repaired broken left (non-throwing) hand that limited his effectiveness in the passing game, the defense proved to be a decisive factor in helping the Chargers win for the fifth time in six games.

“It’s playoff football,” Hart said. “Any small mistake, any small error can affect the game in totality. We just stay together, until you get better and be outcome driven, process driven and keep going.”