Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, odds and prediction

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Houston Texans on Dec. 7.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fighting for a playoff spot and have lost four of their last five.
(Peter Aiken / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Sweeping the Las Vegas Raiders is one thing, but can the Chargers do the same against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs?

With the way Patrick Mahomes & Co. have played lately — losing four of five and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time with Mahomes — that’s entirely possible.

The Chargers need to win at least one of their final four games to get to double digits and put themselves in position to make the playoffs, and it’s a brutal stretch — at Kansas City and Dallas, home against Houston, and a finale at Denver. They could check that box Sunday, having won five of their last six games.

How the Chargers can win: The Chargers need to ratchet up the pressure on Mahomes, particularly off the edges, and test an offensive line that has been in a steady rotation and is suspect at the tackle spots. Take advantage of the inconsistency at receiver and the propensity for drops. The secondary led the way in the win over Philadelphia. Win on early downs to get into third-and-manageable and don’t fall behind in what can be one of the loudest stadiums in the league. Keep Chris Jones and the rest off of Justin Herbert, who still is recovering from surgery on his left hand. Continue to pound the ball with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

How the Chiefs can win: The Chiefs need to win out, and to do that they must get out of their own way. Too many times they have fallen victim to mistakes — drops, penalties, missed assignments, defensive lapses. It’s like a bizarro version of the team that went 11-0 in one-score games last season. As great as he is, Mahomes can’t get happy feet the way he has too often. Kansas City needs to do a better job of giving him a clean pocket. The Chiefs need to tighten up on defense late — that has been a problem — and limit turnovers. They’re in a loud stadium and the cold weather plays to their advantage.

Key injuries

Chargers: WR Derius Davis (ankle, out); DB Elijah Molden (hamstring, doubtful); G/T Trey Pipkins III (ankle, doubtful); LB Troy Dye (hip, questionable); WR Quentin Johnston (groin, questionable).

Chiefs: WR Hollywood Brown (personal, out); OL Wanya Morris (knee, out); OT Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee, out); G Trey Smith (ankle, out); CB Trent McDuffie (knee, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers (9-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) will play at 10 a.m. PST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ throughout California and most of the western U.S. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs
Who will win Chargers vs. Chiefs?

Sam Farmer’s pick: These are not the same Chiefs we’ve come to know. They are decidedly un-clutch, making big mistakes in crunch time. That could change, of course, and it helps that they’re at home, but there have been so many head-scratching moments this season. The Chargers are banged up but continue to find ways to win for Jim Harbaugh. They need to win at least one of their final four games for a reasonable chance of making the postseason, and this is their best opportunity to do that. They capitalize here. Chargers 24, Chiefs 18
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

