Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14. The Chargers are looking to win their fourth consecutive game Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
1

It’s a testament to the coaching of Jim Harbaugh that the Chargers have been decidedly un-Charger-like this season, continuing to win games despite a slew of pivotal injuries. They’re coming off back-to-back victories over the two teams in last season’s Super Bowl, Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Their challenge Sunday is beating the Cowboys, who went 3-1 in November but began this month with consecutive losses.

The Cowboys lead the league in offense, rolling up nearly 400 yards per game, but they’re 29th in total defense and last against the pass. Facing Justin Herbert is not a favorable matchup for them.

Advertisement

Dallas was eliminated from postseason contention with a Week 15 loss to Minnesota.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. celebrates after his game-ending interception.

Chargers

Veteran leadership and talent at the forefront of Chargers’ late-season surge

Denzel Perryman, Derwin James Jr. and Tony Jefferson reflect on how they are preparing their younger Chargers teammates for the looming playoff challenge ahead.

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss or tie by Indianapolis (versus San Francisco) or Houston (vs. Las Vegas).

How the Chargers can win: If Herbert has time, he should be able dissect a suspect Cowboys secondary and relies heavily on zone coverage. That has led to a bunch of explosive plays. The Cowboys are vulnerable to the run, as well, and a balanced attack by the Chargers will take them a long way. Get another strong performance from the defense.

How the Cowboys can win: Be aggressive and play to win, not to protect leads. That means outscoring the Chargers, not settling for field goals because Brandon Aubrey is such a weapon. It would help the Cowboys to take some risks and go for it on fourth down more frequently. They can put points on the board, but more often they move the ball well between the 20s. Even a small improvement on defense would help.

2

Key injuries

Chargers: WR Derius Davis (ankle, out); LB Bud Dupree (back, questionable); WR Quentin Johnston (groin, questionable); S R.J. Mickens (shoulder, out); DB Elijah Molden (hamstring, questionable); OL Trey Pipkins (ankle, questionable); DL Teair Tart (shin, questionable).

Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland (foot, out); OT Tyler Guyton (ankle, out).

3

How to watch Chargers vs. Cowboys

The Rams (10-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) will play at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be shown on Fox throughout California and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

Advertisement
4

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Cowboys
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Cowboys?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers keep finding ways to win, even with their offensive line in constant rotation. Herbert should have time to pick apart this Dallas defense, and look for rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II to get more involved than he has been in recent weeks. These aren’t the same Cowboys who were on a tear in November. Chargers get to 30, something they’ve only done once in the past six games.

Chargers 30, Cowboys 26
ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement