Chargers clinch playoff berth thanks to 49ers’ Monday night win over the Colts

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leaves the field following Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Chargers got an early Christmas present Monday night courtesy of San Francisco, and they’re still hoping for more under the tree.

With the 49ers beating the Indianapolis Colts, 48-27, the Chargers secured a postseason wild-card berth. The AFC West title is still in play too, and even the top seed in the AFC.

The 11-4 Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of eight, including a 34-17 victory at Dallas on Sunday.

They play host to the 10-5 Houston Texans on Saturday, a team that knocked them out of the playoffs in the opening round last season and has won seven in a row.

Should the Chargers beat Houston — and if Denver beats the hobbled Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday — the division title will be decided when the Chargers play their regular-season finale at Denver.

Despite a 34-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, the 12-3 Broncos remain the top-seeded team in the conference.

If New England wins out at the New York Jets and at home against Miami, and if the Broncos lose one of their two remaining games, the Patriots are the top seed.

The Chargers have a path to the top seed, but it’s a difficult one. They would need to win out — beating Houston and Denver — and have Jacksonville and New England both lose at least once. If the Chargers and Jaguars win out, Jacksonville would take the No. 1 seed because they beat the Chargers this season.