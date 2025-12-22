Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman suspended two games by NFL

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman follows a play during a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The Chargers will be without starting linebacker Denzel Perryman for the remainder of the regular season.

The NFL on Monday suspended Perryman without pay for two games for repeated violations of playing rules designed to protect player health and safety, including an incident during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Sports

Steelers star DK Metcalf grabs at fan who called him by his given name

Two Lions touchdowns were erased by penalties in the last 30 seconds of a wild Steelers’ win, but the on-field dramatics were overshadowed by DK Metcalf taking a swing at a fan.

In the second quarter, Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a forcible blow to the helmet of Ryan Flournoy while the Dallas Cowboys receiver was on the ground following a catch. The play violated an NFL rule prohibiting the use of any part of the helmet or facemask to initiate forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.

Advertisement

Perryman will be eligible to return to the Chargers’ active roster on Monday, Jan. 5, following the team’s Week 17 game against the Houston Texans and Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, Perryman may appeal the suspension. Any appeal would be heard and decided by one of three jointly appointed and compensated hearing officers: Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) slides during the second half.

Chargers

Chargers defeat Cowboys for fourth straight win, moving to edge of playoff berth

Justin Herbert passes for 300 yards and the Chargers post their seventh win in eight games with a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

More to Read

ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Chargers

Advertisement
Advertisement