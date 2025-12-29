Justin Herbert will not play in Chargers’ regular-season finale vs. Broncos

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert will not play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

With the Chargers’ 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday putting them out of contention for the AFC West title, the move to rest Herbert is a logical one. Herbert is still recovering from surgery he underwent Dec. 1 to stabilize a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.

Herbert was sacked five times by the Texans, and he appeared to be wincing in pain after taking a hit in the first half. He didn’t miss a snap, however, connecting on 21 of 32 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 37 yards, giving him a career high 498 yards on the ground this season.

Advertisement

Chargers Chargers’ AFC West title hopes shattered in frustrating loss to Texans The Chargers give up two early touchdowns, and Justin Herbert struggles against a tough Houston Texans defense in a 20-16 loss that gives the AFC West title to the Broncos.

Herbert might not be the only Chargers starter who sits or sees reduced playing time against Denver, but Harbaugh didn’t say who might be joining Herbert on the sideline.

“The guys that have the most bruises and need the most healing, we’ll pull them back. Justin Herbert would be one,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes with who all they are. They’ll be some situations where some starters are backups.”

Former third-overall pick Trey Lance will start against the Broncos at Mile High on Sunday, with DJ Uiagalelei serving as backup, Harbaugh said. The Chargers are battling to secure the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC playoffs.

Advertisement

Herbert has passed for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the 11-5 Chargers, who had won four straight games before falling to the Texans for the second time this calendar year — they lost to Houston in last season’s wild-card playoffs.

Chargers Chargers’ persistent offensive line issues threaten to derail their season The offensive line has been a weak point for the Chargers all season, and the Houston Texans showed that it appears nowhere close to being playoff ready.

Although a win over the Broncos would give the Chargers a season sweep over the AFC West champions, the Chargers need Herbert to be at his healthiest with potential wild-card road matchups against either the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars looming.

“Health and winning. That’s it,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going on the road, first round. All potential teams would be good, and we’ll get ourselves ready for that.”