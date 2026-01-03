Breaking News
California ban on open carry of firearms ruled unconstitutional by appeals court
Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, start time and prediction

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix runs the ball during the first half.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix runs with the ball during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
1

When the Chargers lost to Houston, it foreclosed on some options for them. The division race and bid for the No. 1 seed were out the window. Now, this finale is about getting out of Denver healthy and prepared for the playoffs.

Still on the table, though, is a chance for an unblemished record in AFC West play. The Chargers swept Las Vegas and Kansas City, and posted a 23-20 victory over the Broncos in Week 3.

This is a more polished and confident Denver team than earlier in the season, however, and the Broncos since have won 13 of 14.

Advertisement

The AFC’s No. 1 seed is Denver’s to lose, so if they beat the Chargers, the road to the Super Bowl will go through the Mile High City.

Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden celebrates after catching a one-yard touchdown pass against the Houston Texans.

Chargers

Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden II looking to fine-tune his game before playoffs

Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II has had a strong rookie campaign, but a gaffe against the Texans has left him motivated to do better moving forward.

How the Chargers can win: With Justin Herbert sitting out, the Chargers’ path to winning shifts dramatically. The emphasis will be on ball control, field position and avoiding mistakes. Trey Lance’s mobility becomes a weapon if the Chargers lean into it, using the run game, designed quarterback movement and play-action to keep Denver’s pass rush zeroing in. The Broncos are vulnerable to explosive plays when teams stay patient and force them out of their comfort zone. If the Chargers can establish even a modest run game, it opens opportunities downfield off misdirection and play-action. Defensively, Los Angeles must do what it’s done best under Jim Harbaugh: limit big plays, force long drives and make Denver settle for field goals. If the Chargers protect the ball and avoid penalties, they are capable of keeping the game close into the fourth quarter, and in a low-possession game, that’s all they need.

How the Broncos can win: Denver’s formula is simple and familiar: play clean, disciplined football and force the Chargers into a low-scoring game, which is much easier with a backup at quarterback. The Broncos have thrived in tight games by limiting mistakes, relying on their pass rush and letting their defense control tempo. They lead the league in sacks and consistently generate pressure without blitzing, which will be especially important against a Chargers offense starting Lance. If Denver can stop the run early, force Lance into obvious passing situations and avoid costly penalties, it can dictate the game. Bo Nix doesn’t have to be spectacular. He just needs to protect the ball and take advantage of short fields. The Broncos are comfortable winning games 20-17 or 23-20, and they will be happy to be in one of those with the Chargers.

2

Key injuries

Chargers: QB Justin Herbert (hand/rest) out; RB Omarion Hampton (ankle, out); RB Kimani Vidal (neck, questionable); C Bradley Bozeman (concussion, questionable); RB Hassan Haskins (concussion, questionable); S RJ Mickens (shoulder, questionable); DB Elijah Molden (hamstring, doubtful); CB Nikko Reed (hamstring, out); OL Jamaree Salyer (hamstring, doubtful); CB Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder, questionable).

Broncos: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring, out); DL John Franklin-Myers (hip, questionable); LB Karene Reid (hamstring, out).

Advertisement
3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Broncos

The Chargers (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (13-3) will play at 1:25 p.m. PST at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ throughout most of the country and will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 105.5 FM (Español).

4

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Broncos
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Broncos?

Sam Farmer’s pick: With the Chargers resting Herbert and several other starters, the priority is simply getting out of Denver healthy. Lance has shown poise in limited opportunities, but he’ll face steady pressure from a Denver pass rush that’s playing with urgency. Expect both teams to lean heavily on the run and keep the clock moving.

Broncos 27, Chargers 18

Sam Farmer's NFL picks.

Sports

NFL Week 18 picks: 49ers take NFC’s No. 1 seed; Steelers win AFC North

Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for the final week of the NFL regular season, with the 49ers beat the Seahawks and the Steelers prevailing.
ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement