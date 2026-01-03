Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden II looking to fine-tune his game before playoffs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Oronde Gadsden II had the ball in his hands.

He could feel it against his gloves — and the sensation of the ball bouncing out of his grasp before it fell into the arms of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Gadsden’s goal-line gaffe was one of several mistakes that played a role in ending the Chargers’ four-game winning streak last week.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, however, continued to target the rookie tight end after the missed catch, providing a much-needed morale boost, Gadsden said.

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair intercepts a pass that deflected off the hands of Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II, bottom, during the Chargers’ loss on Dec. 27. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

“It means a lot that he’s able to keep looking at me and keep throwing me the ball even after what happened,” said Gadsden, who has caught 47 passes for 641 yards and three touchdowns this season. “But it’d be better if we just make the plays. I know it can’t always go like that — can’t always go your way.”

Against the AFC West champion Denver Broncos (13-3) on Sunday, Gadsden will have a final chance to fine-tune his game ahead of the wild-card playoffs. But for some of the Chargers’ other starters, the game will offer something different.

Herbert will not play against the Broncos, giving him a chance to rest his surgically repaired left (non-throwing) hand ahead of the playoffs. Trey Lance will start in Herbert’s place. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday that some starters would only play in a backup or emergency capacity.

Lance, who spoke to reporters Wednesday, said he’s ready for his first start with the Chargers.

“Going through everything my first five years in the league, I’ve just learned to take everything one day at a time, one hour at a time,” said Lance, selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft. “If I’m in a meeting, that’s where I’m at. If I’m at home, it’s where I’m at.”

Lance continued: “Very thankful, just very thankful that I’m going to get the opportunity to get on the field.”

Outside of Herbert, running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) also will not play — a move that could be precautionary after the rookie spent roughly half of the season on injured reserve after fracturing his left ankle. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (hamstring), who had slotted in at left tackle after Joe Alt’s injury, hasn’t practiced in two weeks and is listed as doubtful.

Rookie offensive lineman Branson Taylor took reps at left guard in practice this week, which could be a sign that Zion Johnson, who has started every game this season at the position, may take a breather against the Broncos.

“I’m going to take full advantage of the opportunity,” said Taylor, ahead of his potential second practice-squad elevation.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen told reporters he plans to play in order to achieve incentives that could add $1.75 million to his one-year contract.

Meanwhile, Denver is expected to play its starters as it tries to clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed and a first-round bye. The Chargers would be more than happy to play spoiler against their in-division foe, Gadsden said, as they go for an AFC West sweep on the season.

“I don’t think that us having dudes sit down lessens any chances that we have — any motivation or confidence — to win the game,” Gadsden said.