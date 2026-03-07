Chargers sign center Tyler Biadasz to bolster Justin Herbert’s protection

Former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz agreed to a deal with the Chargers on Friday.

The Chargers signed center Tyler Biadasz on Friday, bringing in protection for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Biadasz’s deal with the Chargers reportedly is for three years and $30 million.

Biadasz spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting 31 regular-season games. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024. His seven career postseason starts include the 2024 NFC championship game.

A fourth-round selection by Dallas in 2020, he spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys. He started 53 of 61 games with them.

Biadasz started all 41 games of his three-year career at Wisconsin, where he earned first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors.