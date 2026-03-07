Not done yet: Khalil Mack agrees to new contract with Chargers

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is returning to the team for the 2026 season.

Khalil Mack will continue to be a nuisance for opposing quarterbacks for at least another season.

The Chargers edge rusher agreed to a contract extension with the team Saturday, a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly told The Times. The deal is for one season and pays out $18 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

In 12 games last season, Mack had 5½ sacks and 32 tackles, playing a key role alongside Tuli Tuipulotu and Odafe Oweh in spearheading the Chargers’ pass rush.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.