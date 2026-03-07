Advertisement
Not done yet: Khalil Mack agrees to new contract with Chargers

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack runs on the field during a game against the Cowboys.
Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is returning to the team for the 2026 season.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Khalil Mack will continue to be a nuisance for opposing quarterbacks for at least another season.

The Chargers edge rusher agreed to a contract extension with the team Saturday, a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly told The Times. The deal is for one season and pays out $18 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

In 12 games last season, Mack had 5½ sacks and 32 tackles, playing a key role alongside Tuli Tuipulotu and Odafe Oweh in spearheading the Chargers’ pass rush.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

