Advertisement
Chargers

Tight end Charlie Kolar reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Chargers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) looks on during pre-game warm-ups.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar warms up before a game against the New York Jets on Nov. 23.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Senior Editor, Sports Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The Chargers aren’t hesitating when it comes to bolstering their run-blocking options for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, reportedly agreeing to terms Monday with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar.

Kolar and the Chargers agreed to a three-year, $24.3-million deal that includes $17 million in guarantees, NFL Media reported.

Widely considered the best run-blocking tight end available ahead of free agency, Kolar should help bolster an uneven Chargers running attack that forced coach Jim Harbaugh to often rely too much on quarterback Justin Herbert — even when his running backs were healthy.

Advertisement
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) runs onto the field during player.

Chargers

Chargers agree to deal with former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold

Former Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold reunites with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in L.A. on a multiyear deal.

Kolar can also help complement tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the passing game when necessary, but his main role will most serve as a replacement for Will Dissly, who was released by the team last week. It’s also no coincidence that Kolar played for Harbaugh’s brother, John, in Baltimore and was drafted in 2022 when Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the director of player personnel for the Ravens.

Kolar, 27, had 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns last season. In four seasons with the Ravens, he had 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

Like most Chargers offseasons, it’s clear Hortiz is prioritizing ways to add to the Chargers’ offense while also bolstering its protection options. On Sunday, the team agreed to terms with Alec Ingold, reuniting the former Miami Dolphins fullback with McDaniel.

Advertisement
Kenneth Walker III wears a backwards cap and looks down as he holds the Lombardi Trophy

Sports

NFL free agency tracker: Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to sign with Chiefs

Follow NFL free agency, starting with the ‘legal tampering’ period that began Monday morning. Super Bowl XL MVP Kenneth Walker III will sign with the Chiefs. The Colts re-sign WR Alec Pierce.
ChargersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement