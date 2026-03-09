Tight end Charlie Kolar reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Chargers
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
The Chargers aren’t hesitating when it comes to bolstering their run-blocking options for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, reportedly agreeing to terms Monday with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar.
Kolar and the Chargers agreed to a three-year, $24.3-million deal that includes $17 million in guarantees, NFL Media reported.
Widely considered the best run-blocking tight end available ahead of free agency, Kolar should help bolster an uneven Chargers running attack that forced coach Jim Harbaugh to often rely too much on quarterback Justin Herbert — even when his running backs were healthy.
Former Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold reunites with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in L.A. on a multiyear deal.
Kolar can also help complement tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the passing game when necessary, but his main role will most serve as a replacement for Will Dissly, who was released by the team last week. It’s also no coincidence that Kolar played for Harbaugh’s brother, John, in Baltimore and was drafted in 2022 when Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the director of player personnel for the Ravens.
Kolar, 27, had 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns last season. In four seasons with the Ravens, he had 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
Like most Chargers offseasons, it’s clear Hortiz is prioritizing ways to add to the Chargers’ offense while also bolstering its protection options. On Sunday, the team agreed to terms with Alec Ingold, reuniting the former Miami Dolphins fullback with McDaniel.
Follow NFL free agency, starting with the ‘legal tampering’ period that began Monday morning. Super Bowl XL MVP Kenneth Walker III will sign with the Chiefs. The Colts re-sign WR Alec Pierce.