Chargers sign former Cardinals defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to one-year deal

The Chargers addressed a depth need on their defensive line Friday, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Tomlinson’s deal is worth $7.5 million with roughly $6 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

Tomlinson, 32, started 17 games with the Cardinals last season, recording 26 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. The nine-year NFL veteran started his career with the Giants in 2017, playing four seasons in New York before spending two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two more with the Cleveland Browns.

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The 6-foot-3 Tomlinson will provide depth in the nose tackle rotation behind Teair Tart, who signed a three-year contract extension in January. With the Dallas Cowboys signing Otito Ogbonnia, Jamaree Caldwell is the third tackle in the rotation.

The Chargers have had a relatively quiet free-agent signing period, re-signing veterans and locking down role players to boost their offensive protection efforts and special teams. The team still has roughly $60 million in salary-cap space.

Here’s a look at some of the other moves the Chargers have made in free agency this week: