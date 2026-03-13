Chargers sign former Cardinals defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to one-year deal

Tomlinson, 32, started 17 games with the Cardinals last season, recording 26 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. The nine-year NFL veteran started his career with the Giants in 2017, playing four seasons in New York before spending two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two more with the Cleveland Browns.
The Chargers have had a relatively quiet free-agent signing period, re-signing veterans and locking down role players to boost their offensive protection efforts and special teams. The team still has roughly $60 million in salary-cap space.
Here’s a look at some of the other moves the Chargers have made in free agency this week:
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Chargers sign blocking tight end Charlie Kolar
The Chargers didn’t hesitate to bolster their run-blocking options for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, agreeing to terms with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar.
Kolar and the Chargers agreed to a three-year, $24.3-million deal that includes $17 million in guarantees, NFL Media reported.
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Widely considered the best run-blocking tight end available ahead of free agency, Kolar should help an uneven Chargers running attack that forced coach Jim Harbaugh to often rely too much on quarterback Justin Herbert — even when his running backs were healthy.
Kolar can also help complement tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the passing game when necessary, but he should mostly serve as a replacement for Will Dissly, who was released by the team last week. It’s also no coincidence that Kolar played for Harbaugh’s brother, John, in Baltimore and was drafted in 2022 when Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the director of player personnel for the Ravens.
The Vikings signed former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He joins QB J.J. McCarthy, who went 6-4 last year but had more interceptions than touchdown passes.
Kolar, 27, had 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns last season. In four seasons with the Ravens, he had 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
Like most Chargers offseasons, it’s clear Hortiz is prioritizing ways to add to the Chargers’ offense while also bolstering its protection options. On Sunday, the team agreed to terms with Alec Ingold, reuniting the former Miami Dolphins fullback with McDaniel.
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Chargers bolster their offensive line
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Former Dolphins offensive guard Cole Strange agreed to a two-year, $13-million deal with the Chargers, ESPN reported.
Strange started 14 games with the Dolphins under McDaniel last season and could push for a starting role in the wake of Zion Johnson’s exit.
Selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, Strange was released by the Patriots in August. After briefly landing on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, he joined the Dolphins in September. He was limited to just three games in 2024 after sustaining a torn patellar tendon the previous season.
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Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III returning
Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, acquired by the Chargers ahead of the trade deadline last season, is staying with the team on a one-year, $4.5-million deal, ESPN reported.
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Penning didn’t add much of a jolt to the Chargers’ attempts to secure more protection for Herbert in the second half of the season, often struggling to keep opposing pass rushers in front of him.
The seven-year veteran, who also struggled to provide adequate protection for Herbert in the 14 games he played last season, likely will fulfill a swing role with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt expected to return from injury.
Mitchell joins the Chargers after the Ravens opted not to tender the restricted free agent. He finished with 341 yards on 59 carries last season as the Ravens’ No. 2 running back behind star Derrick Henry.
He’ll likely have a similar role with the Chargers behind Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. The question is whether Mitchell can replicate some of the explosive runs he had as a rookie 2023 before a torn anterior cruciate ligament at the end of that season limited him to just 15 carries in 2024.
One of the veteran leaders on the Chargers’ defense, Perryman had 47 tackles, including four for a loss, in 10 starts last season.
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Perryman, 33, is entering his 12th NFL season. He was suspended for the final two games of the 2025 regular season for repeated violation of player health and safety rules.
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Deane Leonard and Del’Shawn Phillips will be back
The Chargers agreed to terms with special teams standout Deane Leonard on a one-year, $2-million deal, according to NFL media.
Leonard, 26, is entering his fifth season with the Chargers after missing eight games last season because of a knee injury. He recorded 13 tackles in 355 special teams snaps over the last two seasons. He also will provide depth at cornerback.
Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, another important part of the Chargers’ special teams corps, is returning on a two-year, $7.5-million deal, NFL Media reported. He had 39 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery last season. He also appeared in 80% of the team’s special teams snaps last season.
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Odafe Oweh heading to Washington
Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had a breakout season in L.A. in 2025 and was one of the top defensive players available in the pending free-agent pool, reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Washington Commanders.
Losing Oweh is a significant blow for the Chargers after he recorded 7½ sacks and 28 tackles in 12 games after a midseason trade from Baltimore.
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Zion Johnson leaving L.A. for Cleveland
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Former Chargers guard Zion Johnson agreed to a three-year, $49.5-million deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.
Johnson, a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2022, was one of the anchors on the Chargers’ offensive line in the wake of injuries to Slater and Alt. He played 100% of snaps until he was benched in Week 18 ahead of the playoffs.
However, he often struggled to adequately protect Herbert — his pass-block win rate of 87.4% was the fifth-worst mark among guards in the NFL last season, according to ESPN. The Chargers ultimately decided to let him go rather than pick up his fifth-year option.
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Benjamin St-Juste agrees to deal with Packers
Former Chargers cornerback Benajmin St-Juste agreed to a two-year, $10.5-million deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.
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St-Juste was a key special teams contributor and provided the Chargers with depth in the pass coverage last season.
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Otito Ogbonnia joining Cowboys
Former Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia agreed to a one-year, $3-million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL media reported.
Ogbonnia appeared in 41 games over the last four seasons after being drafted out of UCLA by the Chargers in 2022. After starting all 17 games in 2024, he didn’t make a single start in nine games last season.
Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.