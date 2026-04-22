Pressure or protection? Chargers face high-stakes decision with No. 22 draft pick

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Odafe Oweh trade continues to pay off for the Chargers.

General manager Joe Hortiz’s midseason acquisition of Oweh reinforced just how much they needed a competent edge rusher last season. And when Oweh signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, it gave the Chargers more clarity about their Day 1 NFL draft plans.

Although Hortiz told reporters last week he’ll take the best player available with the Chargers’ No. 22 pick in the first round Thursday night, it’s clear that pass rusher is among the team’s biggest needs. Luckily for the Chargers, this year’s draft is expected to have several high-potential edge rushers available in the latter half of the first round.

Advertisement

Sports NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make their first-round picks Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2026 NFL draft will unfold in The Times’ beat writers’ mock draft.

If former Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is still available at No. 22, he could be a Charger. Same goes for former Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor and Clemson standout T.J. Parker. Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Zion Young (Missouri) and Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) also could be first-round targets.

“The edge room, you’re always looking to add in. I think the draft is really deep with edges, and there’s some guys out there on the street that might be available after the draft,” Hortiz said last week.

With standout pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu entering the final year of his rookie contract and veteran Khalil Mack taking it year-by-year on his future, Hortiz probably can’t afford to pass up on an edge rusher in the first round — unless there’s an offensive lineman higher on his draft board.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz talks on the sideline before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

The Chargers’ offensive line woes in 2025 were the weekly nightmare that culminated in Justin Herbert being sacked six times by the New England Patriots in another one-and-done postseason appearance. Injuries to offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt sent the line into a tailspin.

The signing of free-agent center Tyler Biadasz should help, as will the expected returns of Slater and Alt. But in the wake of left guard Zion Johnson signing with the Cleveland Browns, the Chargers still need to find better protection for Herbert and insulate the unit better from injury.

Advertisement

Guard Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) and offensive tackles Spencer Fano (Utah) and Francis Mauigoa (Miami) are no doubt on the Chargers’ radar, but Horitz likely will have to trade up if he wants one of them. The more realistic options are offensive tackles Blake Miller (Clemson), Monroe Freeling (Georgia), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) and Caleb Lomu (Utah).

Which players could be next on the Chargers’ list? They could try to draft a wide receiver or defensive tackle, but their options might be limited.

Receivers Makai Lemon (USC), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Denzel Boston (Washington) or KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) might persuade Horitz to temporarily forget about other needs if one is available. At defensive tackle, Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) or Peter Woods (Clemson) are pegged by most prognosticators as late first-round/early second-round picks that might be options.

Hortiz has eliminated some position groups from the first-round talent search.

“Probably punter or kicker. Long snapper,” he said.

The Chargers have five picks in the draft. In addition to their first-rounder, they pick at No. 55 (second round), No. 86 (third), No. 123 (fourth) and No. 204 (sixth). They traded their fifth-round pick to acquire Oweh in October and gave the Tennessee Titans their seventh rounder in a 2024 trade for safety Elijah Molden.