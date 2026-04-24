Chargers draft roundup: L.A. bolsters pass rush and its offensive line

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It was no secret the Chargers were searching for a pass rusher in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night — and they found one.

The Chargers selected former Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall, making him the heir apparent for Khalil Mack in a pass-rushing unit that was hit hard by Odafe Oweh leaving in free agency.

“He has a relentless motor, a highly productive pass rusher, physical player versus the run,” said Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who added he was convinced Mesidor would not be available at No. 22. “Just a guy whose motor never turns off when you put the film on.

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“He was on a heater all year and played some of his best ball down the stretch in the playoffs. Just really fired up to get him.”

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Mesidor should provide immediate depth to a edge-rushing unit that needs to recoup some of the production Oweh took to Washington. And with Mack’s career being renewed on a year-to-year basis, Mesidor will get the chance to learn from Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree before seeing a likely starting role in the seasons ahead.

“I finally know where I’m going and I can’t wait to get there and move all my stuff out to the West Coast,” Mesidor said in a conference call with reporters. “I want people to look at me like, man, this guy came to work.

“I am ready to play right now. I have the motor and relentless effort.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was excited about Mesidor joining Tuipulotu and Mack on the field: “That’s fire, as the young people would say.”

The Chargers will be hoping Mesidor is a quick learner — at 25 years old, the Canadian-born Mesidor is older than a typical first-round pick.

Hortiz wasn’t concerned about Mesidor’s age being an issue.

“Age is just a number. He is very experienced,” Hortiz told reporters. “We got a guy who is 35 years old [Mack] who is still kicking ass.”

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Still, Mesidor has intimidating credentials. He had 35½ career sacks and posted 12½ sacks with Miami last season in its run to the national championship game. He also had 17½ tackles for loss last season. He finished 2025 with the sixth-best defense grade (92.5) by Pro Football Focus and had the third-best run defense grade (88.3) among FBS edge rushers.

The one concern with Mesidor are the injury issues that lengthened his stay in the college ranks to six years. He underwent shoulder surgery in 2021 and in 2022 had surgery to repair ligaments in both feet. In 2025, however, he played in 15 of 16 games for the Hurricanes.

“We thoroughly evaluate everybody medically,” Hortiz said.

The Chargers had plenty of options for a pass rusher at No. 22 — Malachi Lawrence, T.J. Parker, Keldric Faulk and Dillon Thieneman were still available — but Mesidor was the player they wanted. Hortiz said Mesidor’s standout play in the postseason with Miami coupled with how he impressed them at the NFL scouting combine ultimately played big factors in their decision to draft him.

“[People] talked about how much of a worker he is, how great of a person he is, focused,” Hortiz said. “We interviewed him in Indy and you just felt that in the room, he’s a football player.

“Mature, driven, intelligent, wants to work. He’s going to fit right in here.”

Chargers pick Jake Slaughter in second round

Florida center Jake Slaughter gets set during a game against Kentucky in 2024. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

The Chargers bolstered their offensive line by selecting former Florida center Jake Slaughter at No. 63 overall in the second round of the draft on Friday.

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It’s clear that the Chargers intend to play the 6-foot-4, 303-pound Slaughter primarily at guard as they look replace Zion Johnson, who left in free agency. Slaughter, 23, ranked 18th among FBS centers in pass block grade (84.1) and third in run block grade (80.2) in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. Over 748 snaps last season, he allowed four total pressures, one sack and one hit.

A three-year starter at Florida, Slaughter is expected to compete with Chargers left guard Trevor Penning or right guard Cole Strange for a starting role. He also could back up center Tyler Biadasz.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times in 2025, third most in the NFL, and finding offensive line depth was among the team’s priorities entering the draft.

In addition to the No. 63 pick, the Chargers also select at No. 86 (third round) in third round on Friday. The Chargers were slated to pick at No. 55, but they traded that pick to the New England Patriots for the 63rd, 131st and 202nd picks in this year’s draft.