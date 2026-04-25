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Chargers 2026 NFL draft: A close look at their three picks so far

Jake Slaughter celebrates after Florida's victory over South Carolina in October 2023.
Jake Slaughter celebrates after Florida’s victory over South Carolina in October 2023. Slaughter was selected 63rd overall by the Chargers in the 2026 NFL draft.
(Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Senior Editor, Sports Follow
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The Chargers entered the 2026 NFL draft looking to fill needs at pass rusher and on the offensive line — and they did just that with their top two picks. Here’s a look at who the Chargers have selected so far as the draft churns through rounds 4-7 in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

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Akheem Mesidor | Edge

Chargers edge rusher Akheem Mesidor holds a team jersey during a news conference in El Segundo on Friday.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

6-3, 259 pounds | Miami | Round 1, Pick 22

Notable: One of only six Canadian-born players ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Mesidor had a monster run with Miami in the College Football Playoff, finishing with 5½ sacks and 17 total tackles. He also had two sacks in the national championship game.

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Last season: Mesidor led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 12½ sacks and his 17½ tackles for loss was second-best in the conference. He was a first team All-ACC selection and a second-team All-American. He finished 2025 with the sixth-best defense grade (92.5) by Pro Football Focus and had the third-best run defense grade (88.3) among FBS edge rushers.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Odafe Oweh’s departure in free agency left the Chargers with a glaring need for a pass rusher who could learn behind the 35-year-old Khalil Mack and eventually fill in a starting role alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. With coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary more or less keeping the same defense Jesse Minter oversaw last season that relied on frequent rotations at the position, it was vital for the Chargers to bring in a third pass rusher capable of seeing plenty of snaps. At 25, the Chargers will hope he’ll be a quick learner.

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Jake Slaughter | Guard

Florida center Jake Slaughter gets set during a game against Kentucky in 2024.
(Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

6-4, 303 pounds | Florida | Round 2, Pick 63

Notable: Slaughter was a finalist for the 2025 Rimington Trophy, which games to the top center in college football. He was a two-time All-American and three-year starter at Florida.

Last season: Slaughter, 23, ranked 18th among FBS centers in pass block grade (84.1) and third in run block grade (80.2) in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. Over 748 snaps last season, he allowed four total pressures, one sack and one hit on his way to earning All-Southeastern conference honors.

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Why the Chargers drafted him: Despite Slaughter playing as a center in college, the Chargers are confident he can compete with Trevor Penning for a starting job at left guard. The Chargers like his versatility at both guard positions and center, offering them a potential starter at either position and much-needed depth. After last season’s struggles to protect quarterback Justin Herbert in the wake of injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, it makes perfect sense Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz would use a Day 2 pick to extend their flexibility on the offensive line.

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Brenen Thompson | Wide receiver

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson scores a touchdown against Texas in October.
(Justin Ford / Getty Images)

5-9, 164 pounds | Mississippi State | Round 4, Pick 105

Notable: Thompson ran one of the quickest 40-yard dashes the NFL scouting combine at 4.26 seconds, with a 10-yard split time of 1.54. He started his career at Texas in 2022, then played two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Mississippi State in 2025.

Last season: The 22-year-old led the SEC in receiving with 1,054 yards and six touchdowns.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Finding another potential receiving option for Herbert was among the Chargers’ second-tier priorities heading into the draft after edge rusher and the offensive line. With the team not re-signing Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston struggling to provide consistency, it was important for the Chargers to add another set of hands to the receivers’ room. As a potential No. 3 receiver, his strong straightline speed and fast reaction off the line could keep secondaries honest and help free up Ladd McConkey and Johnston.
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Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

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