Chargers 2026 NFL draft: A close look at their three picks so far

Chargers edge rusher Akheem Mesidor holds a team jersey during a news conference in El Segundo on Friday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

6-3, 259 pounds | Miami | Round 1, Pick 22

Notable: One of only six Canadian-born players ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Mesidor had a monster run with Miami in the College Football Playoff, finishing with 5½ sacks and 17 total tackles. He also had two sacks in the national championship game.

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Last season: Mesidor led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 12½ sacks and his 17½ tackles for loss was second-best in the conference. He was a first team All-ACC selection and a second-team All-American. He finished 2025 with the sixth-best defense grade (92.5) by Pro Football Focus and had the third-best run defense grade (88.3) among FBS edge rushers.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Odafe Oweh’s departure in free agency left the Chargers with a glaring need for a pass rusher who could learn behind the 35-year-old Khalil Mack and eventually fill in a starting role alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. With coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary more or less keeping the same defense Jesse Minter oversaw last season that relied on frequent rotations at the position, it was vital for the Chargers to bring in a third pass rusher capable of seeing plenty of snaps. At 25, the Chargers will hope he’ll be a quick learner.