Chargers agree to deal with former Cleveland tight end David Njoku

Tight end David Njoku warms up before a game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7.

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The Chargers added a notable veteran to their tight end ranks Monday, agreeing to terms with former Cleveland Browns standout David Njoku.

The deal is for one year and worth up to $8 million, according to NFL Media.

Njoku, 29, played nine seasons in Cleveland after being drafted by the team in 2017. His best season came in 2023 when he posted career highs for catches (81), yards (882) and touchdowns (six) en route to a Pro Bowl selection. He ranks second in Browns history for most receptions (384) and touchdown catches (34) by a tight end.

Considered one of the better tight ends available in free agency, Njoku was still looking for a new team in May because he had a disappointing 2025 season that was hampered by a knee injury. He played in only 12 games and was limited to 293 yards and four touchdowns on 33 catches. He also only played in 11 games in 2024 because of injury.

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Still, if Njoku can stay healthy, he could give the Chargers a capable pass-catcher in multiple tight-end sets with Oronde Gadsden II, who had 664 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last season.

It’s clear new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be making significant changes in the Justin Herbert-led passing game, and Njoku’s prove-it signing on a one-year deal reflects that.