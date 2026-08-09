Speedy rookie Brenen Thompson could help shift Chargers offense into overdrive

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Chargers rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson said he doesn’t love zipping around.

“To be fair, I really hate running,” Thompson, a former track star, said. “But I’m really good at it.”

Thompson has proven that so far in Chargers training camp, sprinting around defenders and maximizing his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame in passing drills.

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His speed and do-it-all attitude have made him one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets, including on deeper routes, over the last two weeks.

rook goin’ off on day 1 pic.twitter.com/EBCqT0GpZ4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 29, 2026

“He’s going to be very good,” Herbert said of Thompson. “We saw it early on that he was going to be. He’s skilled. He’s fast. He’s going to make a lot of plays for us. So, I’m really excited about him.”

Added Thompson: “I know my speed is pretty much unmatched when I step on the field, and that’s something I take strong confidence in.”

Thompson was clearly the fastest player going into the 2026 NFL draft after he posted a time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the third-best time ever, at the scouting combine.

And after leading the Southeastern Conference with 1,054 receiving yards as a senior at Mississippi State, Thompson impressed the Chargers enough to be their fourth-round pick.

He’s thrived ever since — as a wideout and as a returner.

“I agree with Justin,” added coach Jim Harbaugh. “We’re all seeing the same thing. Much like Akheem [Mesidor], so far, so good — really good.”

Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken has been impressed with Thompson’s work ethic, saying “he’s willing to go ahead and put in the work.”

The Chargers have good reason to be excited about Thompson’s budding role.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme is largely focused on getting the ball to playmakers in space quickly. With Herbert being tasked this season with getting rid of the ball quicker, receivers are being tasked with finding ways of getting open sooner.

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“We’re doing a lot more motions, a lot more shifts, a lot more stuff like that. “[McDaniel’s] whole philosophy is speed and moving fast,” wideout Quentin Johnston said. “Just different formations ... variations of the same route ... I mean, shoot, that just shows how good a coach Coach Mike is — got us in different positions to be successful.”

Thompson acknowledged he struggled to adapt to the NFL’s “20-word” play calls early on after coming from no-huddle communication rules in college.

McDaniel, however, acknowledged the progress and dedication he has seen from the rookie over the last few months.

Chargers wide receiver Brenen Thompson runs a drill during rookie minicamp in May. (William Liang / Associated Press)

“I think he’s captured the attention of the quarterback room by his attack and ownership of the offense,” McDaniel said. “Typically, it’s a very difficult transition ... there’s not pictures on the sidelines that you memorize. ... The most impressive part has been his professional attack and ownership of assignment, which is not easy.

“Now, the next challenge is that you have all these stacked installs — can you still execute everything while these new plays are being shoveled to you, much like in a season where you have a new game plan every week?”

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It helps Thompson to have veteran receivers such as Johnston and Ladd McConkey, who are willing to work with him.

“I pick their brains a lot,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s a certain route or certain play, how do they see these things? … I think the world of those two guys, along with everyone else in the room.”

McConkey and Johnston have enjoyed working with him too.

“He’s flying around across the field,” McConkey said. “He didn’t run 4.2 by accident. ... He’s going to be able to help us a lot this year, for sure.”

Added Johnston: “Man, that’s my dawg. He came in with one thing on his mind: speed. Shoot, you’ve seen his [40-yard dash] time ... he brought that to the league — to this team — which I appreciate a lot. He’s a very smart dude in the classroom. ... He’s been a fun guy to be around.”

The Chargers’ offense will undoubtedly be different under McDaniel — Herbert’s new shotgun stance is proof of that. Speed and spacing will be key. And those who find ways to learn and contribute quickly, like Thompson, will earn playing time.

“I came here to contribute [and] to make this team better, and so whether that’s blocking, running, special teams — whatever that is — I’m going to put my best foot forward,” Thompson said. “I’m nowhere near where I want to be right now.”