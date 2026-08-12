Five Chargers position battles to watch in preseason opener against Texans

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Coach Jim Harbaugh said roughly 15 starters won’t play in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans, and there are several spots on the depth chart that still need to be decided.

“The preseason games will give us a window of insight into where everybody is,” Harbaugh said.

Here are five position groups to monitor when the Chargers face the Texans on Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT (CBS, NFL+).

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Left guard battle

Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (79) works out with his teammates during drills in June. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Who will line up to the left of center Tyler Biadasz remains to be determined.

A competition has been brewing all summer between rookie Jake Slaughter, Trey Pipkins, Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning and Branson Taylor.

Slaughter appears to be in the lead, with Awosika and Taylor behind.

“Jake Slaughter had a great weekend,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “If we were right up to the minute right now, [I] really liked [Slaughter’s] tape from the weekend — and his confidence. Like, he’s getting it.”

It’s a given that Biadasz will start at center, Cole Strange at right guard, Joe Alt at right tackle and Rashawn Slater at left tackle.

But the Chargers need someone to seize control of the left guard spot sooner rather than later.

“No one has eliminated themselves from the tournament,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said.

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The list might be narrowed by Friday morning.

Tight end trio?

Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar takes part in drills at minicamp in June. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Unlike the left guard competition, the Chargers believe they have a three-headed monster at tight end with Charlie Kolar, David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden.

“They’re all great dudes,” Njoku said of the tight end room. “Everyone has their own thing ... I think we complement each other and push each other to strive for greatness.”

Each has seen a good amount of reps in various packages throughout training camp, and all should see the field quite a bit during the regular season.

Perhaps the Chargers’ first preseason game — and who plays first, most or not at all during it — will indicate a pecking order.

Third safety

Chargers safety Genesis Smith goes through drills during rookie minicamp in May. (William Liang / Associated Press)

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Derwin James Jr. and Elijah Molden have their starting safety spots locked up. However, James is a Swiss Army Knife who often plays nickel, meaning the Chargers need a solidified third safety.

Who will be that guy?

“The standard is the standard,” James said of the defensive backs. “I feel like everyone’s going out there competing. We got a lot of depth. We got a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays. When their numbers [are] called, guys are stepping up. So, it’s good to see.”

It appears to be a three-way race between rookie Genesis Smith, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens.

Cutting corners

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and cornerback Rodney Shelley run a drill during training camp on Aug. 1. (William Liang / Associated Press)

Tarheeb Still is the Chargers’ No. 1 outside cornerback with Donte Jackson and Cam Hart following.

“I feel very comfortable and very confident,” Still said. “I think that’s just a credit to my coaches [and] my teammates. ... I feel really good about where I’m at personally, and where the team and the defense is.”

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But after that trio is a deep mix of options competing for spots on the 53-man roster.

Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley have impressed as undrafted rookies like Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers did in 2025. And Deane Leonard is probably a lock to stay in L.A. as a special-teamer.

So Thursday’s game will be pivotal, as teams rarely keep eight-plus cornerbacks; the Chargers kept seven last season.

“We always encourage each other,” Jackson said of the room. “No selfish demeanors on this team.”

Herbert insurance

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance throws during offseason workouts in May. (William Liang / Associated Press)

Harbaugh said backup signal-callers DJ Uiagalelei and Trey Lance will each play one half against the Texans as they battle to be Justin Herbert’s primary replacement.

“Both have really acquitted themselves well,” Harbaugh said. “From what I’ve seen in practice, it’s going to be pretty close. They’re both good.”

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Uiagalelei and Lance, once a pair of big-named prospects, have had their share of highs and lows throughout training camp. Each could use a good, live outing.