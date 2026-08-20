Chargers vs. 49ers takeaways: Jake Slaughter takes the spotlight; defense struggles

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Jake Slaughter could be the first Chargers player to touch the ball on every offensive snap. He has never done so in an NFL game that counts.

Slaughter, the rookie second-round pick from the University of Florida, is the leading candidate to start at center after Tyler Biadasz went down with a knee injury at practice this week. There is no timetable for the return of Biadasz, who signed a three-year, $30-million contract in March.

Although Slaughter played some guard in college, center is his natural position. He played just nine snaps Thursday in a 41-17 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

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It’s understandable that the Chargers (1-1) only wanted light duty from him, considering they slogged through a brutal 2025 season when they lost their two outstanding tackles and endured a revolving door along the offensive line throughout the season.

Chargers Chargers center Tyler Biadasz reportedly out indefinitely with an ACL injury Chargers center Tyler Biadasz went down after 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on his left leg during a drill. He reportedly sustained an ACL injury.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater is dealing with a flare-up of his surgically repaired knee and missed practices this week. The Chargers lost him to a knee injury in training camp last summer.

As is common throughout the NFL, lots of Chargers starters were merely spectators for the second of three preseason games. Among those who didn’t dress for the game were Slater and right tackle Joe Alt, linebackers Khalil Mack and Akheem Mesidor (their 2026 first-round pick), cornerback Donte Jackson and All-Pro safety Derwin James.

Here are some more observations from the Chargers’ preseason loss to the 49ers:

Trey Lance shows off

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance scrambles against the 49ers in the first half Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

As he did in Houston, quarterback Trey Lance turned in a respectable performance — this time against the franchise that drafted him third overall in 2020.

His splashiest play Thursday was a 37-yard scramble through the middle of the San Francisco defense. The 49ers were in man-to-man coverage and lost track of the Chargers quarterback.

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Lance ran to the six before he was dragged down. The Chargers were unable to cross the goal line from there, however, and walked off the field with a field goal. Lance competed 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards.

Justin Herbert started the game, but he and the rest of the starters played just one series, a three-and-out. DJ Uiagalelei completed seven of 15 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Brenen Thompson exits with injury

Chargers rookie receiver Brenen Thompson made some headlines after the joint practice with the 49ers, saying of the San Francisco defense “we tore them up.” He had two touchdown catches in those sessions.

Two days later, the fourth-round pick found himself in the blue medical tent. Trainers were looking at Thompson in the opening quarter Thursday night, ultimately walking him to the locker room.

Chargers Speedy rookie Brenen Thompson could help shift Chargers offense into overdrive Rookie Brenen Thompson has impressed coaches and teammates so far with his raw speed. He could play a prominent role in Mike McDaniel’s new offensive scheme.

Forgive the Chargers if they wince. Thompson is the backup to Quentin Johnston, who limped off the practice field with an apparent leg injury this week and didn’t dress for the preseason game.

Thompson ran the 40 in a blistering 4.26 seconds, tying him for the fastest at the 2026 combine and the third-fastest time by a wide receiver at the combine since 2003.

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In the second quarter, offensive lineman Branson Taylor left the game with a shoulder issue. He has been battling for the starting job at left guard.

Positives and negatives

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh walks onto the field before a preseason game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Even though the Chargers ranked a middle-of-the-pack 17th in net punting average last season, JK Scott garnered more respect than that. Pro Football Focus ranked him fourth in a grading system that factors in hang time, directional placement and situational execution.

Scott played that way against the 49ers, pinning them deep in their territory more than once. He was his team’s most effective weapon until Lance had his big carry midway through the second quarter.

But the punt play folks will remember was the 84-yard return for a touchdown by San Francisco’s Jacob Cowing, who blew past Scott and the rest of the coverage team. (In fairness, Scott was taken out by an apparent block in the back that wasn’t flagged.) What was called was an unsportsmanlike penalty on 49ers tackle Trent Williams, who came off the bench to celebrate the return.

As for kicking, Cameron Dicker is typically automatic on extra points, but he missed one after linebacker Junior Colson scored on an interception return in the third quarter.

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Still a work in progress

There were some wince-worthy coverage breakdowns for the Chargers pass defense, and particularly at corner. The club didn’t make any big moves in that department in the offseason, nor did it draft any cornerbacks.

It’s clear the Chargers are still figuring out Mike McDaniel’s offense, and the new offensive coordinator wasn’t even getting exotic.

Three times in the first half, the home team saw big gains wiped out by mental errors. First, a fairly deep pass to running back Keaton Mitchell for 21 yards was nullified by an illegal formation. Then, an illegal shift scrubbed an 18-yard catch and carry by Oronde Gadsden II. Finally, another illegal formation brought back an 11-yard run by Lance.