With jobs at stake, Jim Harbaugh wants more ‘improvement’ from Chargers vs. Rams

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It’s decision-making time.

With a 53-man roster needing to be finalized by Sunday, the Chargers wrap up the preseason against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

The Chargers looked sloppy in their 41-17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, following an inspiring 27-7 road win over the Houston Texans, and now aim for a better on-field product in their final tuneup.

“Just want it to be crisp [and] clean,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Want to see improvement. ... Everybody doing what they’re supposed to do.”

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Here are four things to watch for — from the Chargers’ perspective — during Thursday’s game at 7 p.m. PDT (CBS, KCAL).

Who rises or falls as roster cuts loom?

The pressure is on for players on the bubble of earning a roster spot.

“From a player standpoint, how you feel, it’s so important it’s like life or death,” Harbaugh said. “Your football life is at stake; your lifestyle’s at stake, your job. That’s how important it is to the individual player. And then, to the team — I use the analogy [of] a deck of cards [and] the shuffle — you’re trying to create your best hand.”

How many offensive linemen will the Chargers keep in the wake of starting center Tyler Biadasz’ season-ending left knee injury? Which linebacker will turn heads enough to earn a spot? Which wideout or defensive back will literally and figuratively drop the ball?

Left guard competition

Chargers guard Kayode Awosika speaks during a news conference on June 8. (William Liang / Associated Press)

It appears the starting left guard spot is all but Kayode Awosika’s.

“Kayode has kind of taken the lead,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. “It’s almost his job to lose, just because of his growth in the last two weeks.”

Awosika wants to seal his top spot on the depth chart, so keep an eye on him. With Jake Slaughter becoming the Chargers’ starting center, their depth at left guard after Awosika is slim.

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McDaniel mentioned that Trey Pipkins is still in the mix for the starting left guard spot. But Awosika probably would have to play terribly for that debate to pick up steam.

Trey Lance vs. DJ Uiagalelei

Chargers quarterback Trey Lance passes against the 49ers on Aug. 20. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The competition is fierce for the role of Justin Herbert’s backup.

Lance and Uiagalelei have each seen similar amounts of action throughout training camp, and neither seems to have an advantage so far.

Whoever looks better against the Rams could secure QB2 on the depth chart, while the other will likely receive a practice-squad opportunity, if not a shot elsewhere.

“I feel like I’ve made strides,” Uiagalelei said. “Each and every day I go out there, I try to get better [and] attack a certain thing.”

Although each signal-caller is still in the hunt for No. 2, Lance does have experience in McDaniel’s offense from their shared time with the 49ers. A decent showing from Lance could be enough to keep him in the same position he held last season.

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“I’m talking to [McDaniel] more than I did when I was in San Francisco,” Lance said. “He hasn’t changed — same energy, same guy.”

Real glimpse of starters?

Most of the Chargers’ starters didn’t play against the Texans. And against the 49ers, they called it a game after one series.

Harbaugh said starters will be in for six to nine plays against the Rams.

“It’s been a good camp so far,” special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said. “Ups and downs; some things we’ve been learning [and] going through; some good plays, some bad, obviously; coming off last week’s game, obviously wasn’t the expectations we were hoping for ... but again, it’s a learning process.”