Chargers preseason takeaways: DJ Uiagalelei makes case to be Justin Herbert’s backup

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes in the first half against the Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

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After an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, Jim Harbaugh wanted to see a better showing from his team in its final preseason test.

The third-year coach had his wish somewhat granted, as the Chargers presented several encouraging performances in a 20-18 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers’ final tune-up before 53-man rosters must be finalized Sunday:

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Starters show up

The Chargers’ first-string defense, without safety Derwin James Jr. and outside linebacker Khalil Mack, did its part against the Rams’ second-stringers.

Chris O’Leary’s unit forced a punt on its first drive. And despite the Rams’ second drive starting at the Chargers’ 9-yard line, the defense limited the damage to three points.

Mike McDaniel’s bunch, meanwhile, started on the wrong foot. Quarterback Justin Herbert fumbled a handoff to running back Omarion Hampton on the Chargers’ second play from scrimmage, setting up that second Rams drive.

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Herbert and the starting offense, though, made sure they left something pleasing on film. On the second play of the Chargers’ second possession, Herbert connected with wide receiver Quentin Johnston over the middle on a spectacular 65-yard touchdown pass.

Herbert’s pass traveled 57.6 air yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

DJ Uiagalelei outduels Trey Lance

Lance, the incumbent backup quarterback, used his legs well and earned 22 yards on four rushes. Uiagalelei, however, looked like he could become the Chargers’ new backup signal-caller.

Uiagalelei made some nice, quick reads and completed 11 of 18 passes for 141 yards. He lost a fumble to seal the loss, though, after being strip-sacked by Rams outside linebacker Darryl Peterson.

Lance, hurting his case, looked rushed on most of his snaps and didn’t connect on his two passing attempts.

There hasn’t been much separation between Lance and Uiagalelei throughout training camp, but the St. John Bosco product was better on Thursday.

Rookies Rodney Shelley, Greg Desrosiers Jr. make strong cases

Shelley, an undrafted cornerback, and Desrosiers, an undrafted running back, are on the bubble of making the Chargers’ 53-man roster.

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Even with an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth, Shelley made his reps count, making five tackles and breaking up a deep pass from Rams quarterback Ty Simpson intended for Tyler Scott.

Desrosiers erupted for 118 yards on nine rushes, including a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Left guard race still going?

Kayode Awosika is the favorite to win the Chargers’ starting left guard job, and he played there during the first two series.

But when Lance and the second-stringers replaced the starters, Awosika moved to right guard. Trever Penning replaced Awosika at left guard.

Maybe Trey Pipkins III, who McDaniel said remained in the left guard competition, still has a shot. He played left tackle with the starters Thursday. Another candidate, Logan Taylor, started at right tackle.

Special teams not sharp

Cameron Dicker missed an extra-point attempt in the Chargers’ preseason win over the Houston Texans. Scott made unfavorable headlines against the 49ers after an abysmal tackling effort during Jacob Cowing’s 83-yard punt return for a touchdown.

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On Thursday, Dicker missed a 49-yard field goal to end the first half, a distance he’s usually sharp from. And Scott, although he didn’t have to make any tackles, shanked a punt 20 yards down the right sideline from the Chargers’ 9-yard line, setting up a 29-yard Rams touchdown drive.