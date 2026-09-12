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Chargers

Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

A side-by-side photo illustration of Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Cardinals TE Trey McBride.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; photos by Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times, Samantha Chow / AP Photo)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow

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Jim Harbaugh wants his teams to finish seasons the way they start them.

If the Chargers do that, they’re going all the way.

Counting his four seasons with San Francisco, Harbaugh is 6-0 in NFL season debuts as a head coach. That’s tied for the most opening victories without a loss in league history.

“It’s September. It’s time to play our first game,” Harbaugh told reporters this week. “And I support no cause, foreign or domestic, other than the greatness of the Los Angeles Chargers.”

A photo illustration of LA Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Chargers

Mike McDaniel embracing life as the screen-averse sneakerhead guiding Justin Herbert

Mike McDaniel, tasked with reviving the Justin Herbert-led offense for the Chargers, knows how important it is to live life in the moment.

His team plays host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and oddsmakers see a blowout in the making. The Chargers are favored by 9½ points, the biggest spread of Week 1.

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Despite a 2-0 start last season, the Cardinals lost 14 of the next 15 and wound up with the third overall pick in the NFL draft, which they used on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The rookie is questionable for this game because of an ankle injury.

Their quarterback is no longer Kyler Murray, now in Minnesota, but Jacoby Brissett, who is on his sixth franchise — and seventh if you count two stops in New England.

This game is the “Mike” drop, if you will, with Mike LaFleur coaching his first game for Arizona, and Mike McDaniel making his debut as Chargers offensive coordinator.

LaFleur and McDaniel have history. They were young offensive assistants in Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco and both represent branches of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

There’s a link too between Harbaugh and LaFleur. Both are younger brothers of other current NFL head coaches: Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

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Key injuries

Cardinals: G Isisah Adams (knee) out; RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) questionable; S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs) out; CB Garrett Williams (Achilles) out.

Chargers: CB Deane Leonard (abdomen) out; DE Tuli Tuipulotu (hip) questionable.

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Cardinals vs. Chargers betting odds
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How to watch and listen to Cardinals vs. Chargers

The Cardinals and the Chargers will play Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Español).

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, center, with his brothers, Patrick, left, and Mitch.

Chargers

From the ER to end zone: Inside Justin Herbert’s L.A. life with his brothers

Chargers star Justin Herbert shares an apartment with his older brother, Mitch, an orthopedic surgery resident who is in awe at what Justin has accomplished.

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Who will win Cardinals vs. Chargers?

Quarterback Justin Herbert looks increasingly comfortable in McDaniel’s offensive scheme. The two new tight ends and a fresh Omarion Hampton at running back give the Chargers more firepower. The Cardinals’ coaching staff is a wait-and-see proposition.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Chargers 27, Cardinals 20
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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