New-look Chargers offense sputters in mistake-filled loss to Cardinals

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The Chargers are trying to find their sea legs with their new offense.

More pre-snap motion. Imbalanced formations. A dizzying array of plays.

They unveiled the new scheme Sunday and mostly came away queasy, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 in what proved to be Jim Harbaugh’s first Week 1 defeat as an NFL head coach.

Arizona, meanwhile, attacked in waves — blocking a punt in the fourth quarter and taking over three yards from the end zone. The visitors scored on the ensuing play, silencing the already-subdued SoFi Stadium crowd.

The Cardinals, who won just three games in 2025, picked up their first victory since Week 9 of last season and dominated time of possession.

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It was an inauspicious debut for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who worked all offseason on getting the ball out of Justin Herbert’s hands faster, thus reducing the number of punishing hits to the franchise quarterback.

Indeed, Herbert seemed to absorb fewer hits than he did in a typical game last season, but he didn’t have a lot of places to go with the football. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Herbert repeatedly connected with Ladd McConkey early in the game, and later found him for a touchdown, but that option disappeared near the end of the third quarter when the standout receiver suffered a chest injury while leaping to make a catch. McConkey lay on the turf for several moments while he was examined by Chargers medical staff.

A hamstring injury to KeAndre Lambert-Smith further winnowed the Chargers’ receiving options.

Harbaugh had tied an NFL record by winning each of his six Week 1 games as a head coach, the first four with the San Francisco 49ers. That streak ended Sunday.

This was a prime opportunity for the Chargers, as the Los Angeles spotlight was focused squarely on them after the Rams’ blowout loss to the 49ers, followed by the deflating news Sunday that Rams defensive end Myles Garrett — the most ballyhooed acquisition of the offseason — will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury.

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But for the Bolts, favored by 9½ points, there would be no thunder stealing.

Journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett was steady and effective against the Chargers defense — now drawn up by new coordinator Chris O’Leary — rookie running back Jeremiyah Love scored the first touchdown of the season for Arizona, and tight end Trey McBride repeatedly found holes in the coverage, catching nine passes for 95 yards.

Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. He had the type of ending every quarterback savors: three consecutive kneeldowns to run out the clock.

The Cardinals scored more points Sunday than they did in all but three of their games last season.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, a first-round pick in 2025, had a pin-balling, nine-yard touchdown run early in the game but also lost the ball on a fumble. He finished with 12 carries for 43 yards.

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland had four field goals and might have had five had his 54-yard attempt in the first half not doinked off the right upright.