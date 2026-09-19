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Chargers

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty side by side.
(Photo illustration by Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow

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Jim Harbaugh had never lost an NFL opener as a head coach... until last Sunday.

Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town, Harbaugh is looking to keep another streak intact. With him as coach, his Chargers are 4-0 against the Silver & Black.

If Sunday’s game isn’t a must-win for the Chargers, it’s certainly a high-stakes contest on the heels of an opening flop against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chargers did precious little right in that 26-14 defeat at SoFi Stadium, the first Week 1 loss for Harbaugh in seven openers.

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Chargers

Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel and Chargers seek urgent reset against Raiders

After having to eat ‘humble pie’ following a dismal performance against the Cardinals in the season opener, the Chargers are making changes on offense.

The Chargers, who were favored by 9½ points, failed to generate anything close to a rhythm. The newly unveiled Mike McDaniel offense failed to get any real traction, and Justin Herbert was sacked three times.

One of the few bright spots for the Chargers was receiver Ladd McConkey, but his availability remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Raiders dominated the visiting Miami Dolphins, 27-13, handing Klint Kubiak a victory in his coaching debut. Granted, the Dolphins don’t show a lot of promise.

Harbaugh’s teams have swept the Raiders each of the past two seasons. In fact, the last time the Chargers lost to the Raiders was a 63-21 debacle Dec. 14, 2023, and Chargers coach Brandon Staley was fired the next day.

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Key injuries

Chargers: OL Trey Pipkins (knee) out; DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) out; WR Ladd McConkey (rib) questionable; DB Deane Leonard (abdomen) questionable.

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Raiders: CB Darien Porter (foot) out; TE Brock Bowers (knee) doubtful; QB Aidan O’Connell (personal) questionable.

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How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers and Raiders will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+ in Southern California. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 101.9 FM (Español).

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Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Raiders
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Who will win Chargers vs. Raiders?

Stopping the run will be a key for the Chargers, who seemed poised for a bounce-back performance, even without McConkey. The Chargers are favored by nearly a touchdown but it feels like this division will be closer.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Chargers 27, Raiders 23
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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