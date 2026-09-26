Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

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The undefeated Buffalo Bills are preparing for their second game at their just-opened Highmark Stadium.

The winless Chargers, meanwhile, are hoping they have discovered their low mark.

They are 0-2 for the first time in the head coaching career of Jim Harbaugh, including both his college and pro jobs. What’s more, they’re at risk of dropping to 0-3 for the first time since 2017, their first season after relocating to Los Angeles.

That was the sixth 0-3 start in the history of the Chargers franchise, and the previous two times — 2000 and 2003 — the club wound up with the No. 1 overall pick.

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Sports NFL Week 3 picks: Ravens defeat Cowboys; Rams beat Broncos Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for each game in Week 3 of the NFL season, with the Chargers falling to the Bills and the Rams winning again.

“There’s no time for us to be patient with the way we’re playing,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters this week.

After losing consecutive games to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders by identical scores of 26-14, the Chargers face a team that scored a combined 77 points in its first two games. The Bills beat the Houston Texans 36-31, then the Detroit Lions 41-31. They are favored by seven over the Chargers.

Worth noting, of course, is the Bills have surrendered 31 points in both of their games, tying them with Carolina for the second-most points allowed through the first two games.

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Among the players who won’t be on the field for the Chargers on Sunday will be tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, both significant offseason acquisitions.

Njoku (fibula) is on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least four games, and Kolar (forearm) has been ruled out for the Buffalo game.

Key injuries

Chargers: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) out; CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) out; WR Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) out; OT Trey Pipkins III out; G Kayode Awosika out; TE Charlie Kolar (forearm) out.

Bills: DT T.J. Sanders (appendix) out; CB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) out; CB Dorian Strong (neck) out.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Bills

The Chargers and the Bills will play Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will be available on Fox and Fox One in Southern California. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Español).

Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Bills

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Who will win Chargers vs. Bills?

Maybe the Chargers wake up and come to life. Stranger turnarounds have happened. It’s a tall order for a group that looked hopelessly disjointed in the first two weeks to travel across the country and humble one of the hottest teams in the league.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Bills 27, Chargers 23