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Chargers

Chargers’ Rashawn Slater dealing with high ankle sprain, could be placed on IR

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater walks on the field before a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater walks on the field before a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 27.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By Joaquin Ruiz
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Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shared several sobering injury updates Monday in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater sustained a high ankle sprain and is a candidate for injured reserve, Harbaugh said. Right tackle Joe Alt (neck) is still being evaluated but is less likely to be placed on IR. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning is in concussion protocol.

Safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) is week-to-week, but is expected to stay off IR. Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) is also week-to-week.

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Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes over Seattle Seahawks.

Chargers

On hot seat, Jim Harbaugh backs Mike McDaniel again after Chargers fall to 0-4

Justin Herbert finds some success in the fourth quarter, but a fumble on the final drive sends the Chargers to a 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has already fought through a cracked rib this season, is day-to-day with a foot injury.

“Next man up,” Harbaugh said. “Putting the plan together and treating it like it’s a one-game season. That’s what we’re doing.”

Harbaugh said guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), wideout Brenen Thompson (quad), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) and tight end Charlie Kolar are “all making good progress” with their injuries.

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Harbaugh added that offensive lineman Branson Taylor and fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock, who were placed on injured reserve for undisclosed reasons before Week 1, have a “good chance” to open their practice windows this week. However, linebacker Denzel Perryman (undisclosed) isn’t “quite there yet.”

The 0-4 Chargers host the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
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