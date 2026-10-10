Injury-riddled Chargers turning to rookies to help give their season some life

Chargers rookie offensive lineman Jake Slaughter helps up quarterback Justin Herbert during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 20 at SoFi Stadium.

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The rash of offensive line injuries that were a scourge for the Chargers last season have returned, complicating an already dismal situation for a team seeking its first win of the season Sunday against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and his replacement, Trey Pipkins III (knee), are both out. Right tackle Joe Alt is out with a neck injury and left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a high-ankle sprain. Reserve guard Trevor Penning also won’t play because of a concussion.

That leaves right guard Cole Strange, a fifth-year veteran, likely starting alongside four rookies: left tackle Logan Taylor, left guard Jake Slaughter, center Jacob Spomer and right tackle Travis Burke. This unit finished the Chargers’ final 11 offensive snaps in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

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“They acquitted themselves well,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I saw a confident demeanor, one that was ready to accept the challenge. … A “bring it on” kind of mentality. I love that. And I see that with our entire team.”

The Chargers signed eighth-year offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to their practice squad earlier in the week to add depth. And Branson Taylor (neck), listed as questionable for Sunday’s matinee, is eligible to return from his spell on injured reserve. What they can contribute moving forward remains to be seen.

Regardless, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has been busy addressing the offensive unit’s woes.

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The Chargers enter Week 5 averaging the fourth-fewest points per game (16.8) and rank 31st in the league offensive efficiency (22.90). Quarterback Justin Herbert, who has the second-worst passer rating (28.0) and has thrown six interceptions, has been sacked 12 times, the NFL’s third-worst mark.

McDaniel is not only trying to rally his troops, but he’s also working to maximize his makeshift offensive line’s strengths.

Chargers Chargers place Rashawn Slater on injured reserve Chargers right tackle Rashawn Slater could be a candidate for injured reserve after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks.

“With the guys that we have, to their credit, they’re warriors, and they love playing,” McDaniel said. “The diligence with which [offensive line] coach [Butch] Barry has attacked those rookies ... he’s been full steam ahead with those guys. They’re meeting extra to make sure they’re prepared for the fact that they have to play. And then, you’re trying to have a plan of action that can play to the strengths of any individual you have in there.

“It adds variables to the game-planning process, but that’s definitely part of the job … So, in that process, you’re just trying to make sure everybody’s prepared and locked in to a game plan that they can digest.”

What ultimately matters, though, is protecting Herbert.

Despite being pressured nearly 70 times in four games, the seventh-year signal-caller remains supportive of his offensive line, especially the younger players. Herbert’s excited for his teammates’ opportunities.

“I think they’re built for it [and] prepared for it,” Herbert said. “That’s your dream, of being drafted or being signed, is to have an opportunity like this. They’ve done an incredible job so far … Love what I’m seeing from them so far.”

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Slaughter is one of those rookies with a lot of responsibility. The Florida product has started every game this season filling in for Tyler Biadasz.

Slaughter relayed what Barry’s group has harped on all week.

“Next man up,” Slaughter said. “Get ready to do your job as best as you can; that’s the message. It’s always been the message. And it’ll always be the message. Be at your best when you’re needed.”

With the Chargers’ playoff hopes in a dire state, the team knows it needs to stay in win-now mode for the rest of the season as criticism of the players and coaching staff grows. McDaniel is aware of the potential ramifications despite Harbaugh publicly supporting him, saying calls for his firing “comes with the territory.”

“I would be foolish, or I would feel entitled, if I didn’t expect there to be disappointment,” McDaniel said. “If you want things to change and you want narratives to change, you have to change them through action collectively. If our results are better, that’s the only thing that matters.”