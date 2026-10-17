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Chargers

Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Chargers and Chiefs players side by side.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill; photos by Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow

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Six weeks into the NFL season and Chargers versus the Kansas City Chiefs pits a winless team against an unbeaten one. Last season, when the Chargers swept the Chiefs, feels like a lifetime ago.

This game might not be as lopsided as it appears, considering these teams know each other so well. But these are rough times for the Chargers, who are still missing their two starting tackles and All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. What’s more, it has been a terrible start for Justin Herbert, who has five touchdowns, seven interceptions, an anemic passer rating of 70.2 and has been sacked 17 times.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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Conversely, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on a roll despite returning from last season’s devastating knee injury. He has nine touchdowns, two interceptions, a 106.2 rating and six sacks — almost two-thirds fewer than Herbert.

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A big battle for Los Angeles will be on defense, as the Chargers have done a good job against the run and are facing Kansas City’s Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for 537 yards at an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

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Key injuries

Chargers: OT Joe Alt (neck) out; G Kayode Awosika (fibula) out; DT Jamaree Caldwell (knee) questionable; DE Bud Dupree (neck) questionable; WR Tre’ Harris (hamstring) out; LB Daiyan Henley (knee) questionable; CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) out; S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) out; WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) questionable; CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) doubtful; WR Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) questionable; DT Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) questionable.

Chiefs: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) out; T Josh Simmons (back) out; CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) questionable.

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How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs and Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ in Southern California. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Español).

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Betting lines and odds for Chargers vs. Chiefs

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Who will win Chargers vs. Chiefs?

Not only do the Chargers have a ton of injuries, but their injured players are essential ones. Still, this game could be closer than many people expect because these teams know each other so well. Sam Farmer’s pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 23
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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