Even with top receivers returning, Chargers face tough task vs. unbeaten Chiefs

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey tries to reach for a pass during a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 27.

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The Chargers will have their two top wide receivers back Sunday as they seek their first win of the season against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) are off the injury report after missing the Chargers’ Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Heck, yeah. Fired up about that,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Really good week of preparation. ... Excited for this opportunity.”

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Harbaugh said he didn’t know whether McConkey or Johnston would have limited snaps.

The Chargers, though, could use all the reinforcements they can get. They enter Arrowhead Stadium averaging 16.8 points per game — third-worst in the NFL — eager to snap a nightmare five-game skid heading into their bye week.

Tre’ Harris, who led the Chargers’ banged-up wideout unit against the Broncos, is out with a hamstring injury; KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is questionable with the same ailment.

Rookie wideout Brenen Thompson (quad), whose unparalleled speed helps open up offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme, is also questionable after missing the last three games.

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Quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t the type to complain about working with limited options.

“You have to try to keep the game the same,” Herbert said. “You can’t let it affect you too much.”

But it’s refreshing to have McConkey and Johnston back.

“Yeah, it was awesome to see those guys out there,” Herbert said Wednesday. “They’ve made so many plays for us. And, you know, we expect them to make more plays for us, too.

“To have those guys back out there — I know they’re doing everything they can to be out back out there for this team.”

Unfortunately for the Chargers, the offensive line is still severely hobbled.

Chargers offensive linemen, from left, guard Logan Taylor, guard Alex Harkey, center Jake Slaughter and guard Cole Strange run onto the field with quarterback Justin Herbert during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 11. (Scott Strazzante / Associated Press)

Right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) remain out, meaning rookie center Jake Slaughter will continue to anchor a front that has featured several inexperienced players over the last two games.

The offensive line was already down left tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), who is on injured reserve, and center Tyler Biadasz, whose season was over before it started when he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament tear in August.

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McDaniel liked what he saw from the offensive line against the Broncos. He’s optimistic, really with no other choice, about the unit entering the matchup with the Chiefs, a team allowing the NFL’s seventh-fewest points per game (19.3).

“There [were] a lot of positives from the offensive line perspective,” McDaniel said. “I’ve never been a part of that many rookies playing at once. Fortunately, we drafted the right guys, and they [are] made of the right stuff. … There was a lot to build on.”

Kansas City, as usual over the last decade, will be a force to reckon with — especially at home.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and new running back Kenneth Walker III have the Chiefs averaging the fifth-most points per game (29.5) and the second-most yards per game (412) amid a 4-0 start.

“Explosiveness, man,” Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack said. “[Walker is] breaking tackles. Just the ability to create plays between him and [Mahomes]. That’s a special duo there in that backfield.”

One the Chargers will have trouble stopping, as they’ll also be without key defensive players such as safety Derwin James Jr.

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Winning in the NFL is already challenging enough. But for the injury-riddled Chargers, it’s been impossible so far, and it won’t be any easier Sunday.

“Communicating and keeping your poise and all those factors,” Harbaugh said of preparing for the loud environment in Kansas City.