Chargers haven’t scored a touchdown in weeks. Mike McDaniel hopes a new view will help

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stands on the field before a loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 1.

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Mike McDaniel is shifting his perspective in an attempt to revive the Chargers’ dead offense.

Although he usually operates on the sideline and behind the line of scrimmage during games, the offensive coordinator said he’ll call plays from the SoFi Stadium coaches’ box during Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

“One of the things I talked with [coach Jim Harbaugh] about … I want to try [to] call plays from the box to kind of see adjustments for myself and communicate to the position coaches appropriately what things we can focus on between series,” McDaniel said. “I’m being very open-minded with all things, not trying to prove or justify anything that ultimately leads to underwhelming results.”

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Added Harbaugh: “I think it’s good. ... I mean, nobody watches more tape than Mike. And that’s the view; that’s the vision. I think it’s good, and [I’m] all for it.”

McDaniel and his unit could desperately use a change.

The 0-7 Chargers, who haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 11, enter the matinee averaging the NFL’s fewest points per game (14.1) and fewest expected points added per play (-.027). They’ve also had a league-high 17 turnovers.

And Justin Herbert, who has an NFL-worst 10 interceptions and is 30th in QBR (32.5), is having the most dreadful season of his seven-year career.

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“Seems like a good action to take based on how things have gone this year, and realistically something that I’ve only brought up because I’m very confident in the rest of the offensive coaching staff and how they’re able to set the tone and communicate information on the sidelines,” McDaniel said of his move.

Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey, left, forces Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to fumble on Nov. 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

McDaniel last called plays from the coaches’ box during his one season as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021. That team averaged 25.1 points per game as a 10-7 wild card.

He credits the shift to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who called plays from the coaches’ box as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator when McDaniel worked alongside him in Atlanta from 2015-16 before their overlap in the Bay Area.

“It’s like watching tape,” McDaniel said. “You train yourself over time to see the game on the field. One of the reasons I stand behind the ball so far [on the field] is so that I can try to get a visual of all 22; because [otherwise], you’re so close to the ball you can kind of have your periphery shut out. That’s not the case from the box.

“In an ideal world, if all things are equal and there’s no negative from not being on the field, you can see the game better from up there.”

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McDaniel valued calling plays from the sideline because of the face-to-face communication with Herbert and other members of the Chargers’ offense. But that didn’t lead to consistent scoring, as the team has surpassed 17 points in a game just once this season.

Desperate times call for desperate measures — especially when your job is potentially at stake.

“My problem-solving doesn’t come from insecurity,” McDaniel said. “I’m not trying to prove or justify anything.”