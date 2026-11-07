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Chargers

Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
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  • Everything you need to know about the Chargers facing the Houston Texans on Sunday, including how to watch, betting odds, injuries and a score prediction.
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Heading into the season, the Chargers might have circled Sunday’s game against Houston on their calendar. This was the chance to take down the Texans, who knocked them out of the playoffs in 2024 then beat them again last season.

The conversation is markedly different now.

It’s Week 9, maybe the Chargers can finally win a game.

LRams safety Quentin Lake runs past Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after intercepting a pass.

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They are 5½-point underdogs at home, and for good reason. Not only are the Chargers the NFL’s only winless team, but they have gone 27 consecutive drives without a touchdown, and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league with 10 interceptions.

It has been a forehead-slapping tumble for a team some people predicted might wind up in the Super Bowl, which will be played at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers won 11 games in back-to-back seasons. Now, they have the inside track on the No. 1 overall pick.

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All that makes Houston’s sluggish start almost quaint by comparison. The Texans are 2-5, and their defense, long the strength of their team, is ranked a ho-hum 19th in yards allowed.

The Texans were off last week, and before that won two of their three previous games, road wins over Tennessee and Jacksonville.

If there’s any remaining buzz surrounding the Chargers, it’s what should they do at offensive coordinator. Mike McDaniel has been a fiasco in his first season, and Herbert looks out of sync and even lost. The coordinator plans to move from the sideline up into the booth for this game, hoping that will give him a better play-calling vantage.

Hard to imagine it getting worse.

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Key injuries

Texans: RB David Montgomery (groin, out); S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand, out).

Chargers: CB Deane Leonard (concussion, out); S Kendall Williamson (calf, out); WR Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring, questionable); TE David Njoku (fibula, questionable); G Kayode Awosika (fibula, questionable); LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral, questionable).

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How to watch Chargers vs. Texans

The Chargers and Houston Texans will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM.

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Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Texans
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Who will win Chargers vs. Texans?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The law of averages says the Chargers are going to win a game at some point, and their defense has played well for long stretches. But until their offense gets some semblance of traction, it’s hard to pick them. Texans 23, Chargers 13
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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