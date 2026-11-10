Chargers send linebacker Daiyan Henley to Broncos in trade-deadline deal

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The Chargers traded linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly.

Henley, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, was dealt just before the NFL’s 1 p.m. PST trade deadline. He has been a defensive fixture for the Chargers, who at 0-8 are the NFL’s only winless team.

The Chargers had indicated that they were not planning any dramatic moves at the deadline, such as trading defensive lineman Khalil Mack, injured safety Derwin James Jr. or receiver Ladd McConkey.

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Henley presumably will add depth behind Denver starting inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos do not have a history of trades at the deadline under coach Sean Payton.

Henley started all eight games this season and collected 51 tackles, including a season-high 10 on Sunday against Houston. He also intercepted a pass in that game.

He played his best game of last season despite battling the flu. In a Monday night game at Las Vegas, he had 10 tackles, a sack, an interception, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

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He has played through heartache too. Last season, his older brother, Jabari Henley, 34, was shot and killed outside a smoke shop in South Los Angeles on Halloween night. Henley learned of his brother’s death on Sunday morning, hours before the Chargers played the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

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Henley started that game, a 27-20 Chargers win, and contributed a sack. After the game, he called it “the worst year of my life.”

Henley joins a 7-2 Broncos team that’s atop the AFC West and has won five in a row, the NFL’s longest winning streak. Defense has been a strength of the franchise.

The Broncos play host to the Chargers in the teams’ regular-season finale.