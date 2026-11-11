Broncos announce trade for Chargers’ Daiyan Henley will ‘not be finalized’

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is introduced before a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

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The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday night that a proposed trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley has been called off.

The trade was pending the results of a physical, but the Broncos did not explain why the deal will not be finalized. Henley was listed on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury, but he practiced in full Thursday and Friday before the Chargers’ 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Shortly before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Chargers reached an agreement with the Broncos for Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

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The abandoned deal prompted a response from Henley on his X account.

Henley staying in L.A. is the latest twist in an 0-8 season for the Chargers that has bewildered fans and pundits alike and has left the team’s coaching staff on the hot seat. It also means the Chargers didn’t make any moves toward their future amid a lost season.

One of the Chargers’ top defensive players, Henley has started all eight games this season for the Chargers. He had a season-high 10 tackles against Houston and also intercepted a pass in that game.

Henley, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal, and it remains to be seen how the Chargers’ winless season, coupled with the team trying to trade him, will affect their chances of re-signing him.