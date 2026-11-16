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Chargers

Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, start time, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hands off to running back Keaton Mitchell.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hands off to running back Keaton Mitchell during a loss to the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 8.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow

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The hunt continues.

It’s November, and the Chargers are still searching for their first victory, all while inching closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The NFL would have liked to flex out of Monday night’s game at Baltimore — with the league’s only winless team playing at the Ravens, who have lost four in a row — but it’s too early in the season to swap out those games.

So the Chargers will be in the national spotlight, looking to finally find their groove and quiet talk they could be the first team to finish 0-17. This chance comes against their former defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, now first-year head coach in Baltimore.

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Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is introduced.

Chargers

Jim Harbaugh accuses Broncos of exploiting ‘loophole’ in nixed Daiyan Henley trade

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says the Broncos exploited a loophole by trying to renegotiate terms of the Daiyan Henley trade after the linebacker’s physical.

The Ravens are on their fourth quarterback in four weeks, turning to Jacoby Brissett, recently acquired in a trade with Arizona. It was Brissett who led the Cardinals to a road victory over the Chargers in the opener.

Despite starting 4-1, the Ravens have been a mess lately, failing to score more than 13 points in any of their past four games, a first for the franchise. They have lost six of their past seven home games, three of them in prime time.

The opportunity is there for the Chargers, but we’ve seen this before.

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Key injuries

Chargers: G Kayode Awosika (fibula, questionable); DL Justin Eboigbe (ankle, questionable); WR Ladd McConkey (back, questionable); TE David Njoku (fibula, questionable); LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral, questionable); OT Trey Pipkins (knee, questionable); G Branson Taylor (ankle, out); WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring, out); CB Isas Waxter (ankle, out); S Kendall Williamson (calf, out).

Ravens: S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee, out); RB Adam Randall (neck/hamstring, questionable).

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How to watch Chargers vs. Ravens

The Chargers and Ravens will play Monday at 5:15 p.m. PST in Baltimore. The game will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 570 AM and 103.9 AM (Español).

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Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Ravens

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Who will win Chargers vs. Ravens?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Ravens still have the incentive of clawing back into the playoff chase. The Chargers haven’t been able to protect Justin Herbert, and Baltimore should be able to generate some pressure, especially with Trey Hendrickson. Ravens 23, Chargers 13
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Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

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