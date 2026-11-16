Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, start time, prediction and betting odds

The hunt continues.

It’s November, and the Chargers are still searching for their first victory, all while inching closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The NFL would have liked to flex out of Monday night’s game at Baltimore — with the league’s only winless team playing at the Ravens, who have lost four in a row — but it’s too early in the season to swap out those games.

So the Chargers will be in the national spotlight, looking to finally find their groove and quiet talk they could be the first team to finish 0-17. This chance comes against their former defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, now first-year head coach in Baltimore.

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The Ravens are on their fourth quarterback in four weeks, turning to Jacoby Brissett, recently acquired in a trade with Arizona. It was Brissett who led the Cardinals to a road victory over the Chargers in the opener.

Despite starting 4-1, the Ravens have been a mess lately, failing to score more than 13 points in any of their past four games, a first for the franchise. They have lost six of their past seven home games, three of them in prime time.

The opportunity is there for the Chargers, but we’ve seen this before.