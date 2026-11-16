Can the 0-8 Chargers finally win? Struggling Ravens provide an opportunity

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to take a snap during a loss to the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 8.

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The Chargers will have as good a chance as any to earn their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Although the Chargers are 0-8, the Ravens (4-5) are riding a four-game losing streak and will be without quarterback and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (thumb).

“Win the next game,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Win this game and get on a roll. That’s our goal.”

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Jacoby Brissett, whom Baltimore acquired last week in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, will start in place of Jackson. He had one of his best games of the season — completing 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers — against the Chargers in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium, and now has bulldozing running back Derrick Henry at his side.

But maybe seeing Brissett again will bode well for Chris O’Leary’s unit.

“When you let him get going and get efficient and get rhythm, he’s a very good quarterback. He will beat you,” the Chargers’ defensive coordinator said. “We’re excited to get another opportunity to defend him. … Being in position to still keep the top on the defense [and] get a couple hits on him, like, all those things will be what we’re chasing on Monday night.”

The familiarity doesn’t stop there between the two franchises.

Baltimore’s head coach is Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh from Michigan as his defensive coordinator over two seasons with the Chargers.

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The Chargers are excited to face Minter, who is well-regarded in the organization and remains a mentor to O’Leary.

“Brings a smile to my face,” Harbaugh said. “So many good memories, football battles, the families. Just a great guy and a great coach, really good friend. Now we’re competing Monday night.”

Added edge rusher Khalil Mack: “All in all, a ton of respect. Admiration for him and his family, what they’ve done for my family and I and what they’ve done for this defense the past two years — more so off the field, speaking to the character and example he set.”

Minter led a pair of elite Chargers defenses but is struggling as a first-time head coach.

Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (88) and fullback Scott Matlock (44) try to recover a muffed punt by Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell on Nov. 8. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

The Ravens are allowing the seventh-most points per game this season (26.2), which could bode well for quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ struggling offense, which averages a league-worst 15.1 points per game.

“I think it helps,” Herbert said about facing a familiar face in Minter. “You treat it as any other week because the process is the process. And you want to have that streamlined and make sure you’re checking every box off and not relying on previous knowledge.

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“You can use it to help you, but it doesn’t make or break anything.”

The Chargers and Ravens desperately need a win.

Baltimore is playing to stay alive in the AFC North. L.A., meanwhile, is fighting for its dignity amid an abysmal year.

If the Chargers lose, the window to avoid becoming the first 0-17 team in NFL history grows smaller. According to ESPN, they have the NFL’s 16th toughest schedule over the final nine weeks of the season.

Still, there are some potentially favorable matchups. The Chargers face the 2-7 New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday and have games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6), Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) and Miami Dolphins (1-7) in December.

After making no moves at the NFL trade deadline, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters he still believes the team can win.

“Our job is to continue to fight this year,” Hortiz said. “But also have a team that we feel that we can go out there and be successful in the future, too. And so to sit here and say, ‘Oh, we’re having a bad year. We should get rid of anybody,’ that just doesn’t seem like a smart way to build for the future as well.

“So you got to look at it this year and in the future.”

A win Monday would help the Chargers begin that process.