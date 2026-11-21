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The Chargers finally got their win. Now they’re looking for more.

“There’s a lot of fight in this team, and we all see it,” said coach Jim Harbaugh, whose 1-8 team plays host to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Chargers, who had a 23-20 victory at Baltimore on Monday night, are dealing with a short week against a Jets franchise that hasn’t scored a touchdown in two weeks.

Chargers With newfound momentum, Chargers aim for second straight win against reeling Jets The Chargers are in prime position to pick up a second straight win Sunday against the New York Jets, but they’ll have to do it without Daiyan Henley.

The Chargers leaned into the run at Baltimore. Omarion Hampton ran for a season-high 105 yards, whereas Justin Herbert threw the ball just 18 times, completing 12 for 129 yards. The quarterback also had a 22-yard touchdown scramble.

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The Chargers might see the return of receiver Ladd McConkey, who missed the past two games with back issues.

Key injuries

Jets: G Dylan Parham (knee, questionable); DT Harrison Phillips (ankle, questionable); LB Trevin Wallace (groin, questionable); WR Isaiah Williams (ribs, out); WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip, out); DE Joseph Ossai (foot/ankle, questionable), DL David Onyemata (abdomen, out).

Chargers: CB Isas Waxter (ankle, questionable); CB Rodney Shelley (ankle, out); S Kendall Williamson (calf, out); CB Tarheeb Still (ankle, questionable); LB Daiyan Henley (knee, out); WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring, doubtful); TE Charlie Kolar (concussion, questionable); WR Ladd McConkey (back, questionable). OT Trey Pipkins (knee, questionable).

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How to watch Chargers vs. Jets

The Chargers will play the Jets on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on Fox. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 640 AM and 103.9 FM (Español).

Betting odds and lines for Chargers vs. Jets

Who will win Chargers vs. Jets?

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers should be able to keep it rolling against a Jets team that struggles to score points and has allowed quarterback Geno Smith to be sacked 29 times this season. McConkey’s status could be key here. Chargers 24, Jets 18