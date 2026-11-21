Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball during a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

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The Chargers have newfound optimism following their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

After a 0-8 start, the Chargers will be playing for a two-game winning streak Sunday against the 2-8 New York Jets at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s ‘win the next game.’ That’s the mentality,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “One-week league. Think about what we can do with what there is and what we have. And that opportunity right in front of us is the end-all, be-all. That’s everything to us.”

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The Jets, riding a five-game losing streak, are vulnerable — especially in areas where the Chargers have recently shown signs of life.

Defensively, New York allows the third-most rushing yards per game (135.3) and the 11th-most points per game (25.4).

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is coming off the best performance of his second NFL season — taking 22 rushes for 105 yards and one touchdown in Baltimore — and is primed for another standout performance against the Jets.

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“Generally, my expectation is [Omarion] is our leading ball-carrier every week,” Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. “We’ve been feeling like he was going to have a breakout performance at any given time. … His game has been coming on since the bye week.

“The coaching staff and his teammates knew it wasn’t if, but when.”

McDaniel’s offense is coming off its best performance of the season, tying a season high for points in a 23-20 win over the Ravens. The Jets, meanwhile, haven’t been able to slow anyone lately, surrendering 31 points or more over their last three defeats.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t overlooking any part of the Jets’ defense, though, especially as New York has quietly allowed the league’s fifth-fewest passing yards per game (196.8). And the Chargers are still averaging a league-worst 16 points per game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

“They’re very talented [and] well-coached,” Herbert said. “They’re a good defense. They get after the passer [and] have very fast guys who fly around on defense. So, we have to have a good week of practice and preparation for them.”

On offense, the Jets have struggled, averaging the NFL’s seventh-fewest points per game (19.4). They are coming off back-to-back 12-point performances and have failed to score a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters. Quarterback Geno Smith, who exited last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining an ankle injury, is set to play.

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L.A.’s defense, however, will be shorthanded.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley, who made 11 total tackles as the Chargers held Ravens running back Derrick Henry to one yard per carry, is out with knee soreness, jeopardizing defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s stout defense, particularly against the run.

“[The Jets] have everything it takes to be a great offense,” O’Leary said. “They’ve had moments. And so, for us, there’s a great amount of respect for them. ... We got to be on top of our details.”

Both the Chargers and Jets are eight-loss teams fighting to make something of their seasons. But for the first time all season, L.A. seems to be entering a game with momentum.

Does that mean anything? Harbaugh doesn’t think so.

“I don’t think anything supersedes playing good,” Harbaugh said. “It all boils down to that — whoever plays good.”