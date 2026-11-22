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The Chargers ran a comeback route Sunday, a return to the frustrating and familiar.

Six days after picking up their first victory of the season, they lost at home to the New York Jets, 27-24.

It was the fastest game of the NFL this season at 2 hours, 40 minutes, and the teams combined for just 12 possessions.

The season has to feel interminable to the Chargers, however, who dropped to 1-9. Their lone win came last Monday at Baltimore.

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The offense showed a pulse — the 24 points were a season high — and Justin Herbert had another impressive touchdown run, but it wasn’t enough for the Chargers to win at SoFi Stadium for the first time this season.

Instead, it was the New York Jets’ offense that found its rhythm, even after failing to find the end zone in the previous two games.

The Jets, who came into Sunday with just two wins, looked more than competent in taking the lead early in the second quarter and holding onto it even though the Chargers came close enough to make it interesting.

Ladd McConkey had two touchdown catches for the Chargers after missing the past two games with back spasms, and Herbert had a touchdown run that will find a home on his career highlight reel.

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But the Chargers announced after the game that Herbert was in concussion protocol after he was sacked two times on the team’s final possession.

After the Jets (3-8) built on their lead with a field goal in the third quarter, the Chargers responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to McConkey — the first scoring connection by that tandem since the opening game of the season.

McConkey, who would later score on a six-yard reception, got a step on his defender and caught a zipped-in throw just before he ran out of bounds.

That trimmed the Jets’ advantage to 20-17.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is tackled by Jets defenders during first quarter Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

The touchdown to McConkey ensured Herbert of his first game with at least two touchdowns in 12 starts.

But the Chargers’ defense repeatedly failed to stop the visitors. The Jets got the ball back, marched down the field, and scored on a 16-yard catch and carry by Sterling Shepard.

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It was the second touchdown of the day for Shepard, the seasoned veteran promoted from the practice squad. Sunday was just the third time this season he dressed for the Jets, and the first time in his career he had two catches for touchdowns.

The Jets, whose last touchdown was in Week 8, ended that drought in a big way by getting to the end zone twice in the first half to build a 17-3 lead.

But the Chargers answered in dramatic fashion on the final play of the half, with Herbert running a quarterback draw from the 10 with six seconds remaining. He pinballed off would-be tacklers at the four and three before somersaulting into the end zone.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood in the second quarter Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

It was the second touchdown run for Herbert in six days —he had a 22-yard scoring run at Baltimore — and it gave the Chargers a surge of life as they made their way to the locker room.

Herbert was sacked six times. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey made five catches for 37 yards and Omarion Hampton rushed for 89 yards in 14 carries.

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Jets quarterback Geno Smith completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Breece Hall rushed for 86 yards in 20 carries and Braelon Allen, whose 15-yard run in the final minute sealed the Jets’ win, had 75 yards in 16 carries.

There were large swaths of empty seats at SoFi Stadium for a matchup of teams that came into Sunday with a combined record of 3-16. The Chargers started the season 0-8 before winning at Baltimore, and the Jets had lost five in a row and eight of nine.

Rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, a first-round pick of the Chargers, left in the first half with an ankle injury.

It was a big game for Jets pass rusher David Bailey, a former Mater Dei standout and the No. 2 overall pick last spring, who had a sack and a forced fumble in the first half, and opened the second with another sack.

The Chargers play host to New England on Sunday, followed by road trips to Tampa and Las Vegas.