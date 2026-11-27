Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks for a pass during a loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 22 at SoFi Stadium.

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Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots, the team announced Friday.

Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, signed to the Chargers’ active roster Thursday, is set to serve as his backup.

Herbert isn’t the only one sitting out Sunday. Linebacker Daiyan Henley will miss a second straight game because of a knee injury. Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) also was ruled out. Rookie pass rusher Akheem Mesidor (ankle) and rookie receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) were listed as doubtful. Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) and tight end David Njoku (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

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Herbert sustained a concussion during the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday and didn’t practice this week. He played during the Chargers’ final series against the Jets, but he was sacked six times in the game, pushing his league-leading total to 39 this season.

Uiagalelei will be tasked with trying to lead a 1-9 Chargers team that ranks next to last in the NFL in points scored (16.8 points per game) and 26th in yards per game (288). His only previous NFL regular-season snaps came in a loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8 after Herbert injured a finger on his non-throwing hand. Uiagalelei completed two of seven passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday’s game, flexed out of its prime-time slot earlier this month and moved to a 1:05 p.m. PST start, will feature a backup quarterback duel with Tommy DeVito filling in for the injured Patriots starter Drake Maye. It will mark the first meeting between the teams since the Patriots’ 16-3 wild-card playoff win in January.

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The Chargers have shown a bit more life on offense in the last two games, although it was against teams with losing records. Most of the change has come in the running game, with Omarion Hampton rushing for 105 and 98 yards against the Baltimore Ravens and Jets, respectively.

Herbert is posting the worst numbers of his career in his first year under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He ranks second to last in passer rating (75.2) among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts. He has passed for 1,851 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Whether the Chargers can do enough to counter the Patriots (5-5) effectively without Herbert remains to be seen.